WATCH: Rohit Animated, Pandya Gives Death Stare as Shami Makes a Fielding Blunder During Semi-final

Hardik Pandya has transformed himself into a cool-headed man, just like his former captain MS Dhoni. It doesn’t matter how tense the situation is, if Pandya is out there, he will definitely do wonders. At the same time, that calm demeanour seems to have taught him how to absorb agony on the field.

India’s encounter against England at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday was another example of a Hardik Pandya classic. When India needed someone to up the ante against a potent English attack, the all-rounder showed up and smashed a 33-ball 63 with the help of 5 sixes and 4 boundaries. His cool temperament helped him deliver under pressure and the output took India to a respected score of 168/6 in 20 overs.

But when Hardik came out to bowl, there was a moment when he looked extremely furious but ended up giving a tough look rather that yelling in frustration. The incident happened in the 9th over when England captain Jos Buttler shuffled across and lapped the ball towards fine leg. Shami ran around to pick it up but ends up flipping the return way over Bhuvineshwar’s head.

Meanwhile, Buttler and Alex Hales had already taken 2 runs and the fielding blunder allowed the English openers to go for a couple more. The incident left Rohit Sharma miffed while Pandya just gave a deadly stare.

India found no answers to the assault launched by Buttler and Hales in the chase of 169. Both of them scored their respective half-centuries and turned the game one-sided. The England captain scored 80 off 49 balls, with the help of 3 sixes and 9 boundaries. On the other hand, Hales smashed 7 maximums and 4 boundaries to get 86 runs in 47 deliveries.

The duo belted the Indian bowlers left, right, and centre to finish the chase with all the 10 wickets intact and 24 balls to spare. England will now fly to Melbourne where they will play Pakistan in the grand finale at the iconic MCG on Sunday.

