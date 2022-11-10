Star Indian batter Virat Kohli on Thursday reached a remarkable milestone while batting against England in the second semi-final of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022. The former Indian captain became the first batter in international cricket to score 4000 runs in T20 Internationals. With this feat, Kohli leads the charts of run-scorer in the shortest format and has gone ahead of his successor, Rohit Sharma, who is currently placed second on the list with 3853 runs. New Zealand opener Martin Guptill follows next with 3531 runs while Pakistan captain Babar Azam is fourth with 3323 runs to his credit.

Kohli achieved the feat at the Adelaide Oval as he walked out to bat after the early dismissal of KL Rahul. The former joined forces with Rohit and the duo steadied the innings further, stitching a 57-run stand for the second wicket. Rohit scored 28-ball 27 which took his tally of runs to 3853. His innings was laced with 4 boundaries.

Kohli continued his classic act and went on to score his third half-century in the tournament. He smashed a 39-ball fifty before falling prey to Chris Jordan right after getting his fifty. During his 40-ball-long stint at the crease, Kohli hit four boundaries a maximum.

As Kohli scored a perfect 50 in the semi-final, his tally of runs in the T20 International has gone to 4008 runs in 115 matches. He currently averages 52.73 and has 37 fifties to his credit and a century.

Most runs in T20 Internationals

Player No. of T20Is Played Runs in T20Is Virat Kohli (IND) 115 4008 Rohit Sharma (IND) 148 3853 Martin Guptill (NZ) 122 3531 Babar Azam (PAK) 98 3323 Paul Stirling (IRE) 121 3181

Earlier, England won the toss and opted to bowl first against India at the Adelaide Oval. Seamer Mark Wood was ruled out of the all-important semi-final against India due to a right hip injury. Wood had pulled up during a gentle jog in the optional practice on Tuesday and took no further part as a precautionary measure with England confirming he was suffering from general body stiffness.

“Wood sustained the injury in England’s final group match against Sri Lanka at the SCG earlier this week whilst bowling his first over and has struggled to be fully fit ahead of the semifinal at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday.

“Results of the scan on Wednesday in Adelaide confirmed the injury. He will be assessed by the England medical team over the coming days," said an official statement from the ECB.

