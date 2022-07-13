IND vs ENG, 1st ODI Talking Points: Brilliant Bumrah Blows England Away; Rohit Sharma Shines With Bat

Team India produced an all-round performance to outclass England in the series opener with a 10-wicket win. It was a forgettable day for England with the bat as they were exploited by the Indian pacers under overcast conditions. Jasprit Bumrah led the Indian attack by claiming his career-best ODI figures of 6/19. The star-studded English batting line-up was undone by the swinging masterclass from Bumrah and his bowling partner Mohammed Shami. The rest of the job was done by Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan who helped India register a dominant win.

Here are the talking points of the 1st ODI match between India and England.

Brilliant Bumrah Blows Away England

The premier India pacer went all guns blazing with the ball against a quality England batting line-up. Bumrah took the advantage of the overcast conditions to put doubts in England’s batters’ minds and ended up taking six wickets. He became the first Indian pacer to claim six wickets in ODIs on English soil. While it was also the best bowling performance by an Indian against England. Bumrah’s carnage started in his first over itself, as he dismissed out-of-form Jason Roy on a duck. While the run-machine in Tests - Joe Root also became his victim in the same over. He didn’t stop there and continued taking wickets at regular intervals.

India vs England 1st ODI Match Highlights

Sensational Shami Achieves Massive Feat

Mohammed Shami once again proved his worth in the ODI format as he claimed three wickets to provide big support to Bumrah with the new ball. Shami became the fastest Indian bowler to claim 150 wickets in ODIs. It took him 80 ODIs to get to his 150th scalp in the format and he thus surpassed the previous Indian record, held by Ajit Agarkar who did that in 97 matches. While overall he is the joint-third fastest alongside Rashid Khan while Mitchell Starc is at top of the tally by claiming 150 wickets in 77 matches.

Crucial Call at Toss

Skipper Rohit won the toss and elected to bowl against England as he mentioned to get the best out of the overcast conditions and his pacers didn’t disappoint him at all. The pace duo of Shami and Bumrah was too good for the English batter who didn’t look ready to challenge them. Jos Buttler was the only one who looked a bit comfortable against the Indian pacers during his 32-ball stay in the middle.

Rohit Sharma Shines With Bat

The Indian skipper returned to form with a half-century in the series opener. After an underwhelming IPL season and T20I series against England, Rohit was under the pump but the swashbuckling opener displayed his quality in 1st ODI to help India register a massive 10-wicket win. He shared a solid 114-run* stand for the opening wicket with Shikhar Dhawan. However, the partnership was dominated by Rohit who hit 5 sixes and 6 fours during his 76-run* knock.

Clueless England Bowling Attack

The England team had a disappointing day with both bat and the ball, however, the batting department is not a concern for them as it was just one off-day. But it was not the case in bowling as they desperately missed the services of Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, and Adil Rashid in the white-ball contests. The England bowlers failed to pose any threat to the Indian openers at the Oval. They tried to attack Rohit with the short balls but the swashbuckling opener smacked them for boundaries quite comfortably with his imperious timing while playing the hook and pull shots.

