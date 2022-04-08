Home » Cricket Home » News » IND vs ENG: Team India to Play 2 Warm-up Games Before England T20Is, ODIs in July

IND vs ENG: Team India to Play 2 Warm-up Games Before England T20Is, ODIs in July

Team India will a couple of warm-up T20 games in the United Kingdom before squaring off against England in 3 T20Is and as many ODIs

Cricketnext Staff
Updated: April 08, 2022, 15:44 IST

Rohit Sharma-led Indian Cricket Team will play a couple of warm-up T20 games in the United Kingdom before squaring off against England in 3 T20Is and as many One-Day Internationals. The world no. 1 ranked T20 side will play the first tour game against Derbyshire, at the Incora County Ground, on July 1. Northampton’s County Ground will host the visitors for a second warm-up match on July 3.

Both cricket clubs on Friday took to their respective Twitter handles and confirmed the development.

“The number-one ranked T20 side in the world will continue their ICC Twenty20 World Cup preparations against a Derbyshire side, which includes the likes of Pakistan international, Shan Masood, and former Sri Lanka fast bowler, Suranga Lakmal," an official statement released by Derbyshire County Cricket Club read.

The Northampton County Cricket Club has also put the tickets for the warm-up game on sale.

“Northamptonshire will welcome India to Wantage Road this summer for a one-off T20 tour match. The world number 1 ranked T20 side take on the Steelbacks as they prepare for the series against England in July," the club said in a statement.

“Tickets for the fixture on Sunday the 3rd of July will be available in the coming weeks. Supporters can enter an email address below to register interest for priority access to tickets ahead of a general release," it added.

Meanwhile, the Indian Test team will also take on England in the leftover fifth Test from last year’s tour which was postponed after multiple Covid cases surfaced in the Indian camp. The game is scheduled to be played in Edgbaston on July 1.

Here’s India’s fixture for the white-ball tour of the UK

Warm-up games:

MatchDateVenue
Derbyshire XI v India XIJul-01Incora County Ground
Northamptonshire XI v India XIJul-03County Ground, Northampton

T20Is:

MatchDateVenue
IND vs ENG, 1st T20IJul-07The Aheas Bowl
IND vs ENG, 2nd T20IJul-09Edgbaston
IND vs ENG, 3rd T20IJul-10Trent Bridge

ODIs:

MatchDateVenue
IND vs ENG, 1st ODIJul-12The Kia Oval
IND vs ENG, 2nd ODIJul-14Lord’s
IND vs ENG, 3rd ODIJul-17Old Trafford

