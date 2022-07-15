IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli Exudes Confidence Despite Poor Form As He Comes Out to Bat At Lord's | WATCH

India cricketer Virat Kohli might be out of form, but his body language still looks solid. In one of the videos which is now going viral on social media, Kohli can be seen walking out of the dressing room and taking the stairs to the long balcony as he made his way to the middle after the departure of Rohit Sharma in the second ODI against England at Lord’s. In his usual confident mood, Kohli can be seen rolling his coller. “Here comes Virat Kohli," said the caption on the picture. Nonetheless, Kohli didn’t account for much as he was gone for 16 off 25 balls. As a result, India lost the game by 100 runs.

Meanwhile Kohli’s poor run continued as he was dismissed for 16 off 25 balls in the second ODI. This was cannon-fodder for his critics who are now even more determined to demand his ouster. When skipper Rohit Sharma was asked about his form, he once again come to the defence of Virat Kohli after the batter was out for 16 in the second ODI against England to extend his prolonged lean patch.

At the post-match press conference following the team’s 100-run drubbing to England here on Thursday, Rohit looked agitated as he interrupted a scribe even before he could complete his question on Kohli’s poor run of form.

“Kyun ho rahi hain, yaar. Matlab mujhe samajh mein nahi aata, bhai. (Why is there so much of discussion… I can’t understand this)," Rohit said.

“He has played so many matches, over such a long period of time. He is such a great batter, so he does not need reassurance."

If Rohit’s support was not enough, his English counterpart Jos Buttler too backed Kohli to regain his touch, and said a big knock is “always due" from a player of his calibre.

Making a comeback after sitting out the first ODI because of a groin strain, Kohli was dismissed after striking three boundaries at Lord’s, once again leading to discussions on his poor form.

In the preceding T20I series Kohli had scores of 1 and 11, and was also dismissed cheaply in the fifth Test against England, forcing legends such as Kapil Dev to wonder why he could not be dropped.

