IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli Likely To be Ruled Out of 1st ODI After Injuring Groin

Senior batter Virat Kohli may be ruled out of the first ODI match against England which is to take place at the Oval on Tuesday. The 33-year-old has been out of form and managed to score 12 runs in two T20Is against the same opposition. Kohli, who last scored an international century in November 2019, was expected to play the game and pundits thought he would make a century as 50-over game would have provided him the time to set up his innings.

Also Read: ‘Virat Kohli is Batting Beautifully, Needs Just One Good Innings to Return to Form’: Deep Dasgupta

Advertisement

But now it seems that Kohli may be out of action after he injured his groin. He didn’t even take the team bus from Nottingham to London due to a stopover to get a medical check-up done to assess his condition, news agency PTI reported.

The extent of Kohli’s niggle is still not known, but the Indian team management wouldn’t mind giving the 33-year-old veteran a break so that he is available for the next two games at Lord’s (July 14) and Manchester (July 17).

“Virat has a groin strain during last game. It can’t be confirmed whether it happened during fielding or while batting. He will probably miss first ODI tomorrow at Oval as the groin needs rest," a BCCI source told PTI on condition of anonymity.

ALSO READ: ‘Virat Kohli’s Place in Jeopardy’ | Kapil Dev to Rohit Sharma - Who Said What

On Monday, only the players selected for the ODIs — Shikhar Dhawan, Shardul Thakur and Prasidh Krishna — had an optional net session at the Oval ground in London.

Advertisement

He has already pulled out of the West Indies series where India will play eight international matches—Three ODIs and five T20Is.

This could also be the reason for the postponement of the Indian team selection for the five-match T20I series in the West Indies and the USA. The team will be announced on Tuesday.

Kohli’s place in the T20 side is being questioned repeatedly by the experts including former greats like Kapil Dev and Virender Sehwag although skipper Rohit Sharma has firmly backed his long-time colleague.

Advertisement

According to people privy to the developments in the India camp, Kohli has asked for rest from the entire West Indies series. In the event he is not part of the squad, whether that will be termed “rest" or “dropped" will be a matter of conjecture.

(With agencies)

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here