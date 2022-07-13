IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli Not Fully Recovered from Groin Injury, Likely to Miss 2nd ODI at Lord's - Report

Virat Kohli missed out on the first ODI against England on Tuesday due to a groin strain. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) released an official statement to confirm the development. However, the question looms on his availability for the second ODI as well which is scheduled to be played on Thursday at Lord’s.

As reported by news agency ANI, Virat is yet to recover from the groin injury and is unlikely for the second ODI on Thursday against England. During the first ODI on Tuesday, he was replaced by batter Shreyas Iyer at the Kennington Oval.

ALSO READ | IND vs ENG: Skipper Rohit Sharma Achieves Massive Feat With 5 Magnificent Sixes in 1st ODI

Advertisement

“Virat Kohli and Arshdeep Singh were not considered for selection for the first ODI against England. Virat has a mild groin strain while Arshdeep has a right abdominal strain. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring them," BCCI wrote on Twitter ahead of the first ODI.

However, an official update on Kohli’s health is yet to be received from the Indian cricket board.

Team India went off to a rollicking start in the ODIs against England, mauling the hosts in the opener to lead the series 1-0. Indian pacers Jasprit Bumrah picked up a 6-wicket haul while Shami plucked three as Jos Buttler & Co were bundled out for 110 in just 25.2 overs. In reply, the opening duo of Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan chased down the target in 18.4 overs, handing a 10-wicket win to India.

Skipper Rohit Sharma (76 not out off 58) and Shikhar Dhawan (31 not out off 54), who was playing his first competitive game since the IPL, steered India home with an unbeaten 114-run stand off 18.4 overs.

Advertisement

While Dhawan understandably took time to get into the rhythm, Rohit regaled the crowd with some sublime shots, including the two front foot pulls off Craig Overton that went for a six and four.

Advertisement

The Indian captain reached the 50-run mark with his third six of the innings, an effortless hook off Brydon Chase over fine leg. He pulled Chase towards the end of the innings for his fifth maximum before Dhawan hit the winning boundary.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here