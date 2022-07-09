IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli's Long Walk Back to Pavillion After Dawid Malan's Awesome Catch | WATCH

A lot was expected of Virat Kohli as he replaced Ishan Kishan in the playing eleven for the second T20I match. Since Kohli was about to take rest for the five-match series against West Indies, it became imperative for the former India captain to make the limited opportunities against England count. Nonetheless, that not what transpired as Kohli was out of just a single as a result of a superb catch by Dawid Malan.

Also Read: No Place for Virat Kohli as Former Cricketer Names Two Changes For 2nd T20I

Advertisement

The 33-year-old, who was desperate to get some runs under his stride, flashed hard on a length delivery, but never quite got hold of it.

The shot was miscued and the ball went up and stayed in the air for a long time which helped the fielder Dawid Malan cover a lot of ground before he dived towards his left and pouched the ball. Meanwhile, the bowler jumped in joy while Kohli was seen staring at his bat in utter dismay. WATCH his long walk back to the dressing room.

Advertisement

Earlier India skipper Rohit Sharma revealed that they are making four changes as Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja replaced Deepak Hooda, Ishan Kishan, Axar Patel, and Arshdeep Singh in the playing XI for this game.

“We would have batted first. Looks like a good pitch, it has been used before for the Blast game. We just need to adjust quickly and adapt our game. We have four changes. Kohli, Jadeja, and Bumrah are back, and we have one more change," said Rohit.

“These guys are one of the best teams in the world, so we want to challenge ourselves. We want to back our game in Southampton. We want to be fearless, but we need to play according to the situation. We know there will be some failures along the way," he added.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here