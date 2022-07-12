IND vs ENG: Watch Out for These Five Players As India Kick-Off Build Up to 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup

India will be up against England in the three-match ODI series which will start on Tuesday at the Oval. After winning the three-match T20I series 2-1, Rohit Sharma and his men will now have to adjust to the fifty-over game which means applying controlled aggression. Recently, the team had played some great cricket, but going all out is a strategy that is tailor-made for the shortest format. On the other hand, fifty overs game requires you to put down the anchor first before accelerating. Furthermore, T20 World Cup 2022 is just around the corner, but let’s not forget that 2023 will see a 50-over World Cup which is the tournament for purists and the expectation will be at its peak for sure.

We take a look at five players to watch out for.

Virat Kohli: After scoring just 12 runs in the two T20Is, Kohli will be looking to make a statement. He has looked good by and large and his fans thought that he might make the most of the extra time at his disposal in 50-over games against the same opposition. However his record in last 12 months doesn’t inspire confidence. 6 games, 142 runs at an average of 23. Nonetheless, Kohli’s place maybe under questioning in T20s, but he will remain a valuable cog in India’s 50 over World Cup campaign in 2023. But for that to happen, he will have to prove his worth in the middle. Right now his situation is volatile, and to make matters worse, he is already ruled out of first ODI after a groin injury.

Shreyas Iyer: One of the most elegant right-handers from Mumbai’s powerhouse ‘Khadoos’ circuit, Iyer made a mark in the T20I series against Sri Lanka where he notched up three back-to-back half-centuries in the lead-up to IPL. He even made a century on his Test debut against New Zealand, but times have changed and how. Suddenly everyone now knows how to get him out (short ball) and it seems that his baptism by fire moment has finally arrived. Against England, just like Kohli, he will have more time on his hands to settle himself and go after the bowling. Last time he played an ODI, he slammed valuable 80 runs.

Shikhar Dhawan: If there was ever a term called ODI specialist, then that applies perfectly to Dhawan. He remains an alien to this team as his mates are either busy playing Test or T20Is, on the other hand, he plays neither which makes sure that he doesn’t get the game time he deserves. It is interesting just to observe that Dhawan, who captained India on Sri Lanka tour last year, wasn’t even picked for the two ODI games against West Indies in February. Nonetheless, his career average in the last 12 months speaks volumes of his consistency. 7 games, 307 runs at an impressive average of 51! He would like to maintain this run provided that he gets picked in the first place.

Prasidh Krishna: Another member of ODI specialist club, Prasidh Krishna can extract serious bounce thanks to his height. Even on docile pitches in India, he let it rip against West Indies where he picked up 9 wickets in 3 games back in February. His last 12 months’ figures are even more impressive where he picked up 12 wickets at an impressive economy of less than 4—3.93 to be precise. In England, the conditions will only make him more lethal.

Hardik Pandya: All eyes will surely be on Pandya as his ability to bowl more than six overs may make or break team’s bowling combination. If he can bowl those overs, then India might not even play Shardul Thakur. If the answer is negative then Thakur comes in by default as India’s bowling all-rounder. It is interesting to mention that Pandya hardly completed his full quota of overs in T20s. In IPL he didn’t do it on one occasion except final. Against England in 1st T20I, he bowled three overs, while in second T20I, he completed his full quota of overs which augurs well for the Baroda all-rounder going forward. It must be mentioned that he bowled five overs last time he played an ODI match on July 23, 2021. Besides, his resurrection as middle order batter in T20Is is also refreshing sign and fans can’t wait for him to bat like that in ODI cricket.

