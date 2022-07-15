Team India captain Rohit Sharma admitted that 247 was an achievable target in the 2nd ODI but his batters failed to live up to expectations as England won by 100 runs to level the three-match series 1-1. It was a dismal performance with the bat from India as they were bundled out for just 146 in reply to England’s 246.

India lost their top four batters for just 31 while two of them - skipper Rohit and Rishabh Pant failed to open their account.

India vs England 2nd ODI Highlights

Advertisement

Rohit said that India started the game well as they were in control with ball and restricted England to 246, but the batters failed to get the job done.

“We bowled pretty well to start with. They had a partnership in the middle with Moeen and Willey. By no means that target wasn’t chaseable but we didn’t bat well," Rohit said at the post-match presentation.

The skipper further pointed out that the drop catch of David Willey cost India as the southpaw scored 40 runs. It was Prasidh Krishna who dropped Willey’s catch. Moeen Ali and Willey led England’s fightback as the duo shared a crucial 62-run stand for the seventh wicket to help them post a respectable total.

“Have to take catches, something we’ve been talking a lot. All in all, we bowled pretty well. Took me by surprise (the pitch). Thought the pitch will get better and better." he added.

Also Read | IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli’s Long Walk Back to Dressing Room After Another Bad Outing | WATCH

Rohit said that one of the batters from the top order has to play a big inning when the team combination is comprised of five bowlers and an all-rounder.

“Playing against a team like that, you need to get your five best bowlers and allrounder. Leaves a long tail. So have to ensure as a top-order, one of the guys bats long," he said.

Advertisement

With parity restored in the three-match series, the decider at Old Trafford in Manchester on Sunday promises to be a mouth-watering contest.

While Rohit said the team has to adapt to the conditions in Manchester for the series decider.

Advertisement

“Going to be an exciting one (in Manchester). Have to look at what we need to do better. Have to look at the conditions there and adapt," he concluded.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here