IND vs ENG: 'We Just Need to Understand Our Strengths': Cheteshwar Pujara Ahead of Postponed Test Versus England

Veteran batter Cheteshwar Pujara believes that Team India needs to understand its strengths ahead of the postponed fifth Test match against England which is going to be a series decider.

India are currently leading the five-match series against England 2-1 and the scheme of things will be a bit different for both teams from last time. Both teams have got new captains in Ben Stokes and Rohit Sharma along with new head coaches in Rahul Dravid and Brendon McCullum.

The fifth Test was postponed last year after multiple COVID cases surfaced in the visitors’ camp. The game is scheduled to be played in Edgbaston on July 1.

After almost three months, India have regrouped for the red-ball cricket and Pujara said that players have got enough time to get prepared for the series decider against England.

“It is after a long time. So we just need to regroup. We just need to understand our strengths. The good part for us is we are here early. So there is plenty of time to prepare for all the players," Pujara said in an interview with the BCCI, during India’s practice match vs Leicester.

Pujara further said if India managed to replicate their performance from last year on English soil then it is going to be one of the best series win for India.

“I think the most important thing is we have a good bunch of players. We have quality fast bowlers. So the way the guys did in the last four matches here, I am sure they are eager to do the same thing again. If we can win this particular Test and win this series on English soil, I think it will probably be one of the best victories for India. All of us are looking forward to this Test match." he added.

Pujara will also be making a comeback to the Indian Test team after getting dropped in the Sri Lanka Tests earlier this year. After getting unsold in IPL 2022 auction, Pujara played county cricket for Sussex to regain his form. The talisman scored four centuries out of which he converted two into double centuries for Sussex.

“I think it’s a good challenge for us, yes, we are 2-1 ahead in the series, but at the same time, this is the most important Test match of the series," he said.

The 34-year-old said that the Indian team need to stick to their strength to repeat their success from last year.

“And yeah, if we play to our potential, if we stick to our strengths, understand what we need as a team and what has given us success in those four Test matches which we played here, we just need to repeat those things," Pujara added.

