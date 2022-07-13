IND vs ENG: 'When the Ball is Doing Something You Don't Have to Try a Lot'-Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah produced a devastating spell of fast bowling on way to career-best six-wicket haul, helping India skittle out England for 110 in the first ODI here on Tuesday. Considering the overcast conditions and grass on the pitch, India decided to put the opposition in and the pacers, especially Bumrah, exploited the conditions perfectly. Bumrah ended with dream figures of six for 19 in 7.2 overs and in the process became the first Indian pacer to take five or more wickets in an ODI in England. It was also England’s lowest total against India.

“When there’s swing and seam movement, it is very exciting in white-ball cricket to get that opportunity because you have to be defensive with the kind of pitches we usually get. When I bowled the first ball, I found some swing and we tried to exploit that. When it doesn’t swing, I have to pull my lengths back. When the ball is doing something you don’t have to try a lot," he told the broadcasters after the match.

He then opened up on a healthy rivalry with his colleague Mohammed Shami, saying that he hopes one day Shami runs through a batting line up with ease.

“When the wicket is flat your accuracy is tested. It is a good place to be when the ball is swinging. As soon as Shami bowled the first over, we had a conversation to go fuller. Very happy for him, he gets a lot of wickets. I told him when he beats the bat, that there would be days when he’d run through the side."

Furthermore, he praised Rishabh Pant’s work behind the wicket as he had to execute full-length dives to dismiss Ben Stokes off Shami and then Jonny Bairstow off Bumrah. Speaking further, he added that he is happy with the work Pant has done in the nets.

“When the ball is moving around, the keeper and the cordon is very active. Very happy that Rishabh has been working hard on his keeping as well as his batting."

