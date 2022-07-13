IND vs ENG: 'You Don't Grow Many Jasprit Bumrah's Everywhere' - Michael Vaughan Hails Indian Pacer

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan heaped huge praise on premier India pacer Jasprit Bumrah as he claimed his career-best figures of 6/19 in the first ODI at Kennington Oval. Bumrah took complete advantage of the overcast conditions to exploit the English batters as India won the match by 10 wickets.

Bumrah’s carnage with the ball followed by a solid unbeaten opening stand between Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan helped India take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. The 28-year-old pacer was at his lethal best as he dismissed four England batters in powerplay overs while three of them were dismissed on ducks. He claimed his maiden six-wicket haul in ODIs to dismantle England’s batting order as the hosts were restricted to 110.

Vaughan lauded Bumrah and said the premier pacer is right up there with the greats.

“You don’t grow many Jasprit Bumrah’s everywhere, he is up there with the greats of the game," Vaughan told Cricbuzz.

The England batters had a tough day with the bat as they were bundled out for just 110 as four of their key batters - Jason Roy, Joe Root, Ben Stokes and Liam Livingstone were dismissed on ducks.

However, Vaughan is not much concerned about their batting but raised doubts about the bowling unit.

“Not concerned about England’s batting in white-ball cricket as they will eventually come good. But I have one or two concerns about bowling. If there’s movement on offer, they have enough bowlers to be competitive. Otherwise, they will always miss someone like Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, and Adil Rashid," he said.

Meanwhile, former India pacer Zaheer Khan said that England should not hit the panic button as it was just a one-off game with the bat.

“You can’t really analyze these sort of games. You just need to move on from them quickly. The best way for England to get out of this situation is to get a win and get back on track. I don’t think they will make any changes unless a forced change because then it sends panic. They need to show faith in the playing XI," he said.

