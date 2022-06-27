IND vs IRE 2022: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Bowling at 208 kmph? Internet is Baffled

The Indian cricket team clinched a comfortable seven-wicket victory in the first T20I against Ireland on Sunday to take 1-0 lead in the two-match series. Pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar helped his side in securing a good start as he got rid of Ireland skipper Andy Balbirnie for a duck in the very first over.

Amid the Indian vice-captain’s stellar bowling display, it was the speedometer that created a big buzz on social media.

The speedometer claimed Bhuvneshwar bowling at 200 kmph-plus speed on multiple occasions. The technical glitch was enough to leave cricket fans baffled.

The very first delivery of the innings bowled by Bhuvneshwar read 201 kmph. The fast bowler’s short of a good length delivery was knocked away to square leg region by Paul Stirling. The strange reading did not stop there as once again in the same over it clocked one delivery as 208 kmph.

The anomaly expectedly left fans surprised. Some even brought former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar into the conversation. Akhtar holds the record for the fastest delivery bowled in international cricket at 161.3 kmph.

One Twitter user shared the photo of speedometer’s reading and hilariously wrote in the caption, “Shoaib Akhtar who? Congrats Bhuvi."

While another user wrote, “Bhuvi bowling with 208 km/h."

“Woooo too much to handle. how could i miss this match ball bowled at 208 kms speed by Bhuvnehswar Kumar," read a comment.

Another user in his hilarious post talked about Indian pacer Umran Malik. “Bhuvneshwar itna tej daal raha hai toh Umran Malik toh 400 kmph daal dega!"

After dismissing Irish skipper Balbirnie on the fifth delivery of the innings, Bhuvneshwar achieved an remarkable feat as he became the highest wicket-taker in powerplay in the history of T20I cricket. After sending Balbirnie back to the dressing room, the 32-year-old completed his 34th powerplay wicket in T20Is.

The right-arm pacer surpassed West Indies spinner Samuel Badree and Kiwi pacer Tim Southee who have so far bagged 33 wickets each.

Ireland eventually managed to post a total of 108/4 in 12 overs. In reply, the Hardik Pandya-led side comfortably reached the target with 16 balls to spare.

