IND vs IRE: Graeme Swann Opines Samson, Hooda 'Knocking On the Door', But Says Have A Chance Only After 2022 T20 World Cup

The Indian cricket team is on a tour to Ireland for a two-match T20I series where India won the second match and clinched the series in an impressive fashion. Several veteran players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah were rested for this tour. However, the absence of senior pros was not felt as the young team led by Hardik Pandya played some outstanding cricket.

Young turks like Sanju Samson and Deepak Hooda impressed many pundits with their stellar performance in the series. In fact, Deepak Hooda was the stand-out player of the series as he scored 151 runs, which included a blistering knock of 104 off just 57 balls. Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson also produced an exceptional knock of 77 runs. In the second T20I against Ireland, the duo registered the highest T20I partnership for India by stitching together 176 runs.

In the post-match show on Sony Sports, both Deepak Hooda and Sanju Samson were praised by Graeme Swann. The England legend hailed the top-notch performance of both the players in the second T20I match. The 43-year-old also backed Hooda and Samson to fill any void in the Indian batting line-up which might be seen after the 2022 T20 World Cup.

Swann opined that one or two spots might open up after the T20 World Cup with the Indian team wanting to build a team for the future. The former England spinner believed that Hooda and Samson made a good case for themselves to fill those gaps following their fabulous showing in the second T20I.

“They are knocking on the door and some would argue that there will that will be definitely up for grabs sooner rather than later. You got a couple of huge names that will come back into the reckoning for the World Cup - Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. But after the World Cup, I would not be surprised if one or two spaces really open up and there is no better way to stand up and scream ‘I want that spot’ than they batted tonight," Swann was quoted as saying.

Swann added, “Yes it is a small ground and the total can be taken with a little bit of a pinch of salt. But these shots that Hooda and Samson were playing, no matter how small the ground was, they were flying miles. They are world-class players."

It is worth noting that India will play three T20Is against England and five against West Indies in the run-up to the T20 World Cup in Australia.

