IND vs IRE: 'Has Been a Good Learning Curve': Ruturaj Gaikwad Opens Up on His Team India Journey So Far

Young India opener Ruturaj Gaikwad feels that his international career has started on a progressive note. Gaikwad scored his maiden international half-century in the recently concluded T20I series against South Africa. The 25-year-old made his international debut last year against Sri Lanka and has so far played 8 T20Is in which he scored 135 runs in the Indian jersey.

The talented opener has been picked for the T20I series against Ireland and he managed to get a place in the playing XI in first match despite an underwhelming form in South Africa T20Is.

Talking about his journey so far, Gaikwad said that so far it has been a learning curve for him as playing with top players has helped him improve his game.

“It has been a good learning curve for me. Representing India at the top most level is what you want to do. You learn a lot playing with top players, so it has been good till now, hopefully it will continue. It (career) has been really progressive that is what I want as an individual and a professional player. I hope that I continue," Gaikwad told broadcasters ahead of 1st T20I against Ireland.

He further expressed his excitement on playing under the leadership of Hardik Pandya who is named the captain of Indian team for the first time.

“Hardik has been captaining really well for his IPL side. Excited to play under him in these conditions. It’s challenging (to bat here) but it’s an opportunity to play 20 overs as well," Gaikwad said.

“Really good to be here (Ireland). Many of them back home come here to play club cricket. Interesting to play in this country. The preparation went really well, just came here to get acclimatized and have a small hit," he said.

Meanwhile, India captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and elected to bowl against Ireland in the series opener but the persistent rain delayed the start.

Deepak Hooda and Suryakumar Yadav got their places back in the Indian side in place of Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant, who are in England with the Test squad. While young pacer Umran Malik was handed his India cap. He is playing in place of Harshal Patel.

