IND vs IRE: Ireland’s Harry Tector Gets a Special Gift from Hardik Pandya - WATCH

India’s stand-in captain Hardik Pandya gifted a bat to Ireland’s Harry Tector following his impressive half-century in the rain-interrupted T20I on Sunday. Tector, with an unbeaten 33-ball 64, led Ireland to a 108 in 12 overs despite the early jolts. The home team were reeling at 22 for 3 in the fourth over when Tector launched a counterstrike on the Indian bowlers to take charge of the innings. While Tector’s efforts eventually went in vain as Indian managed to cling to the match, the performance earned him an admirer in Hardik Pandya.

Post the match, Tector received a bat from the stand-in Indian skipper to score some “more sixes" in matches to come. “He played some fantastic shots, and obviously, he’s 22, I’ve given him a bat as well, so maybe he can score some more sixes and maybe get an IPL contract, and I wish him luck," Pandya said after the post-match.

The unbeaten 64-run innings against India was also Tector’s highest score of his T20I international career.

Pandya reckoned that with the right guidance and training, Tector had a bright future and may as well become a big name in IPL and other T20 leagues around the globe.

“Just look after him well, give him the right guidance. It’s not always about cricket; it’s about understanding your whole lifestyle and what is at stake. If you can manage that, I’m sure he’s going to be around — not just in IPL, in all the leagues in the world," Pandya said.

Tector first rose to fame with his performance in the ICC Under-19 World Cup in 2018 where he was the second-highest run-getter for Ireland. He also claimed the most the number of wickets for his team in the tournament.

A year later, he made his international debut for Ireland in a T20I game against Scotland in September 2019. This was followed by the ODI debut against England in July 2020.

Despite being an all-rounder, Tector is yet to ball in international T20I cricket. In 33 international T20I so far, the right-hander has scored 604 runs at an average of 26.26 and strike rate of 132.74.

