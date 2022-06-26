IND vs IRE: Twitterati Slams Team India Management For Ignoring Sanju Samson in 1st T20I

Wicketkeeper batter Sanju Samson failed to get a place in India’s playing XI for the first T20I against Ireland at The Village, Dublin. India decided to stick with Ruturaj Gaikwad as the opening partner of Ishan Kishan, while Deepak Hooda got a nod over Samson in the middle order for the opening match of the series.

The fans on Twitter were highly unimpressed with the team management for ignoring Samson.

Samson has played 13 T20Is for India, scoring just 174 runs at an underwhelming average of 14.50. However, the fans complained that the wicketkeeper batter didn’t get backing from the management as compared to other as he has always been in and out from the squad.

The 27-year-old scored 458 runs in IPL 2022 as his team Rajasthan Royals were the season’s runner-ups.

Meanwhile, Team India captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and elected to bowl against Ireland in the series opener. However, the rain played the spoilsport and delayed the start of the game.

Young pace sensation Umran Malik received his debut cap ahead of the match from veteran Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

“We are going to bowl. We would have loved to bat, but looking at the weather we felt bowling would be better. Nice to be in Ireland. Have fans here and feels like playing at home. Absolute honour to lead India. Any cricket who starts playing dreams of leading the country and I am very lucky to be leading my country. My role is simple. Just back them (the players) and ask them to play with freedom and express themselves. Umran makes his debut," Pandya said at the toss.

Playing XIs

India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Dinesh Karthik (w), Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umran Malik.

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (w), George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Craig Young, Joshua Little, Conor Olphert.

