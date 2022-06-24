IND vs LEIC, Warm-up Game: Rishabh Pant's Jubilant Celebration After Rohit Sharma Gets Out Early - WATCH

Rohit Sharma-led Team India is gearing up for the rescheduled Birmingham Test against England, starting from July 1. The visitors are currently playing a practice game against Leicestershire Foxes and thanks to the fixture for offering some rare scenes on the field, like Bumrah bowling to the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit.

Actually, four Indian players – Cheteshwar Pujara, Prasidh Krishna, Bumrah and Pant are representing the County Cricket Club in this game against the India XI. And thus, national teammates playing against each other in an overseas first-class game has left the viewers in a frenzy.

On Thursday, Rishabh Pant was seen having a jubilant celebration after India skipper Rohit was dismissed early in the first session.

Advertisement

It happened in the 16th over of the innings when right-arm quick Roman Walker bowled a short ball, tempting the Indian skipper to bring out the pull shot. Unfortunately, Rohit ended up getting caught by Abidine Sakande at deep mid-wicket and was dismissed for 25 off 47. After the catch was taken, Pant inadvertently celebrated with a fist pump before joining the rest of the Leicestershire teammates.

Here’s the video of Rohit Sharma’s dismissal:

Earlier, the visitors won the toss and opted to bat first. However, they suffered a major top-order collapse against Leicestershire. KS Bharat’s led India’s recovery after they lost their first five wickets for 82 runs. He scored a half-century, taking the team to 246/8 at stumps on Day 1.

Bharat ensured that India did not lose momentum despite the wicket of a set Virat Kohli for 33. He found support from Umesh Yadav (23) and Mohammed Shami (18 not out) in partnerships of 66 and 32, ending the day unbeaten on 70 when rain forced an early end.

Advertisement

Bharat along with Kohli steadied India with a 57-run stand but the partnership ended after Roman Walker dismissed the former India captain out LBW. The 21-year-old pacer then dismissed Shardul Thakur to complete a five-wicket-haul (5 for 24) and trouble India on a tricky surface.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here