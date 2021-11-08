IND vs NAM Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today’s T20 World Cup 2021, India vs Namibia, Super 12 Match

>IND vs NAM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match between India and Namibia: India will be taking on Namibia in their final group match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup on November 08, Monday at 07:30 PM IST in Dubai. The result of India vs Namibia clash is just now of academic interest as New Zealand and Pakistan have already qualified for the semi-finals from Group 2.

After a poor performance against Pakistan and New Zealand, India bounced back stronger with commanding victories over Afghanistan and Scotland. However, the Black Caps defeated Afghanistan on Sunday to crush India’s hopes of making it to the next round. The Men in Blue will now be eyeing an exit from the competition with a scintillating victory over Namibia.

Namibia, on the other hand, couldn’t do much in the T20 event. They are reeling at the second-last place in the Group 2 standings. However, the team has shown good potential and they will be looking to end their campaign on a high note.

Ahead of the match between India and Namibia; here is everything you need to know:

>IND vs NAM Telecast

India vs Namibia game will be televised on the Star Sports Network.

>IND vs NAM Live Streaming

The match between India and Namibia will be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.

>IND vs NAM Match Details

India will be up against Namibia at the Dubai International Stadium at 07:30 PM IST on November 08, Monday.

>IND vs NAM Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain: Rohit Sharma

>Vice-Captain: KL Rahul

>Suggested Playing XI for IND vs NAM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

>Wicketkeepers: Rishabh Pant

>Batters: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Gerhard Merwe Erasmus, Stephen Baard

>Allrounders: Ravindra Jadeja, David Wiese

>Bowlers: Mohammad Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ruben Trumpelmann, Varun Chakravarthy

>IND vs NAM Probable XIs

>India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakravarthy, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

>Namibia: Stephen Baard, Michael van Lingen, Craig Williams, Gerhard Merwe Erasmus (c), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Zane Green (wk), Jan Nicol Lofie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Karl Birkenstock, Bernard Scholtz

