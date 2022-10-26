IND vs NED Dream11 Prediction: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy XI, T20 World Cup 2022, India vs Netherlands

IND vs NED Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Thursday’s T20 World Cup match between India and Netherlands: The ICC T20 World Cup has produced some enthralling matches and has already lived up to its billing. With many more mouth-watering fixtures on the cards, the coveted tournament will only get more interesting as we move forward. The action continues on Thursday as team India takes on the Netherlands at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Group 2.

India enters this game fresh off a memorable win over Pakistan in arguably the best T20 game ever. For the most part, India seemed down and out of that game, but as Ravi Shastri said in the post-match presentation, “Cometh the hour, cometh the stage, cometh the man" India’s talisman Virat Kohli stepped up to the occasion. The chase master held firm when everyone else buckled under pressure, and his incredible knock of 82 runs off 53 deliveries, dragged India over the line.

Hardik Pandya also showed how crucial his all-around abilities are to the success of this Indian side. However, India have to fix the chinks in their armour that were exploited by Pakistan. Coach Rahul Dravid will want his bowlers to be more effective in the final overs, which may be a game-changing factor in close games in the future. Furthermore, both KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma have been hot and cold in recent times, and they will be aiming to capitalize on this opportunity against the Dutch.

For the Netherlands, this will be a great opportunity to showcase their mettle against one of the best sides in World cricket. They have some good players at their disposal who were excellent in the qualifying stage of the tournament. However, they failed to fire in unison and were trounced by Bangladesh in their tournament opener.

This seems like an easy assignment for Rohit Sharma and his men. However, the Netherlands will leave no stone unturned to shock them when they clash in Sydney.

Ahead of the match between India and Netherlands; here is everything you need to know:

IND vs NED Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for India vs Netherlands match.

IND vs NED Live Streaming

The T20 World Cup match between India and Netherlands will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

IND vs NED Match Details

The IND vs NED T20 World Cup match will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday, October 27, at 12:30 pm IST.

India vs Netherlands Possible XIs

India Predicted Line-up: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami, Arshdeep Singh

Netherlands Predicted Line-up: Max O’Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Bas de Leede, Tom Cooper, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Tim Pringle, Roelof van der Merwe, Timm van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren

