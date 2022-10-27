IND vs NED: Suryakumar Yadav Gets First T20 WC Fifty With a Six, Surpasses Pakistan's Rizwan in a Rare Feat

Suryakumar Yadav once again showcased his craft as India took on the Netherlands on Thursday in their second Super 12 game at the T20 World Cup 2022 in Sydney. The Men in Blue put a rollicking batting show on display after winning the toss. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma scored a 39-ball while Virat Kohli notched his second consecutive fifty-plus score, smashing an unbeaten 62 off 44 deliveries. Suryakumar also chipped in with a 25-ball half-century which was also his first in a T20 World Cup.

This was the third instance when there were three half-centuries scored in a single innings in T20 world cup. It first happened back in 2007 when the likes of Gautam Gambhir Virender Sehwag and Yuvraj Singh got fifty-plus scores against England in Durban. Later in 2016, South Africa’s Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock and JP Duminy scored their fifties against England in Mumbai.

Suryakumar reached the milestone off the last delivery of India’s innings against the Netherlands with a gigantic six. It was a half-volley from Logan van Beek on the leg stump and the in-form Indian flicked it over backward square leg for a maximum. With this shot, the right-hand batter also went past World No. 1 T20 batter Muhammad Rizwan to become the leading run-getter in T20Is in 2022. The Pakistan wicketkeeper has scored 825 runs so far whereas Suryakumar now has 867 runs to his credit.

After the Indian innings ended, Suryakumar reflected upon his knock and revealed what Virat Kohli told him when he walked in to bat.

“I’ve enjoyed batting here, enjoyed that partnership. When I went inside, Virat bhai just said keep batting the way you have been batting, so I just expressed myself. Good to see everyone come here and support us, my wife is also around so that’s great support as well," Suryakumar told the broadcasters.

“He [Virat Kohli] has been batting amazingly, he has just stuck to his routines and processes. I’m really enjoying batting with him," he added.

