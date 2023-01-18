IND vs NZ, 1st ODI: Mohammed Siraj Shines Again With New Ball in Front of Family at Home Ground

Premier India pacer Mohammed Siraj once again produced a good spell with the new ball and put the opposition under pressure. During the first ODI between India and New Zealand, Siraj claimed the crucial wicket of in-form opener Devon Conway early for 10. He set up the wicket of Conway with a couple of good length deliveries and shocked him with a bouncer as the southpaw lost control and played a false shot and Kuldeep Yadav took an easy catch.

Siraj, who was born and brought up in Hyderabad, was playing his first ODI match at the home ground as his family was also present in the stadium to boost his morale.

Advertisement

ALSO READ | India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st ODI Latest Updates

Advertisement

The premier pacer was disciplined with his line and length in the powerplay and bowled two maidens out of his five and gave away just 20 runs.

He returned to the attack in the middle overs and provided another crucial breakthrough as he got the better of New Zealand stand-in skipper Tom Latham for 24.

He has been in terrific form in recent times and was the leading wicket-taker in the three-match series against Sri Lanka, including a four-wicket haul in the final match, which saw India restrict the visitors to a total of mere 73 runs while chasing 391. The sensational performances helped him move up in the bowling rankings as he currently placed at the number 3 spot in ODIs listings.

Advertisement

ALSO READ | IND vs NZ, 1st ODI: Shardul Thakur Sacrifices His Wicket for Shubman Gill’s Double Century - WATCH

Earlier, Shubman Gill produced a magnificent display of batsmanship to score a double century and propel India to a massive 349/8 against New Zealand in the first ODI of the three-match series at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, here on Wednesday.

Advertisement

On a two-paced pitch, where no other Indian batter crossed 35, Gill dished out an opening masterclass against a quality New Zealand bowling line-up to score 208 off 149 balls, laced with 19 fours and nine sixes.

On his way to becoming the youngest player to score a double century in the ODI format and fifth to do so from India, Gill had to overcome early jitters to be a dominating force in the innings. Be it in the first power-play or in the death overs, Gill was smashing boundaries against pacers and spinners.

(With Agency Inputs)

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here