IND vs NZ, 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma Surpasses MS Dhoni's Tally to Script Massive Record

However, Rohit Sharma failed to convert his good start into a big score once again and was dismissed for 34 by Blair Tickner.

By: Cricketnext Staff

Edited By: Aditya Maheshwari

News18.com

Last Updated: January 18, 2023, 15:34 IST

Hyderabad, India

Team India captain Rohit Sharma (AP Image)
Team India captain Rohit Sharma (AP Image)

Team India captain Rohit Sharma has registered his name in record books with his two magnificent sixes against New Zealand in the first ODI at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. Rohit edged past legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni to become the player with the most sixes on Indian soil in ODIs. The swashbuckling opener once again got off to a good start on Wednesday and hit 4 fours and 2 sixes. He shared a solid 60-run stand alongside young Shubman Gill to give a solid start.

Rohit smashed his 124th six on Henry Shipley’s delivery in the third over to overtake Dhoni’s tally of 123. The Indian skipper further extended his list by hitting another six in Shipley’s next over.

Most sixes in ODI in India:

Rohit Sharma - 125*

MS Dhoni - 123

Sachin Tendulkar - 71

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Live Score And Updates

However, the Hitman failed to convert his good start into a big score once again and was dismissed for 34 by Blair Tickner. The 35-year-old’s last ODI century came way back in 2022 which is now a worrying sign for the Men in Blue considering 2023 is the World Cup year.

He looked in good touch against Sri Lanka in the recently concluded series and scored a half-century but the big centuries are missing from his bat and now the pressure is mounting on him to end the drought soon.

Meanwhile, Rohit won the toss on Wednesday and elected to bat first against confident New Zealand, who recently beat Pakistan 2-1, in the first match of the series.

India made a few changes to their side from the last ODI against Sri Lanka as Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan got a place in the XI.

“We will bat first. Looks a good pitch, little dry. We want to make sure we want to bowl under lights and defend score. We did well against Sri Lanka, but this is a different challenge. Important for us to keep the momentum going. The spirit in the team is really good. Three changes. Hardik is back, Shardul is back. SKY and Ishan are playing as well," Rohit said at the toss.

first published: January 18, 2023, 15:34 IST
last updated: January 18, 2023, 15:34 IST
