Young Indian opener Shubman Gill on Wednesday altered the record books, going past teammate Ishan Kishan to become the youngest cricketer to smash an ODI double hundred. During the first ODI against New Zealand in Hyderabad, the 23-year-old batter from Punjab reached the remarkable milestone in the 49th over of the Indian innings with a hat-trick of sixes off pacer Lockie Ferguson. Though he was dismissed by Henry Shipley in the final over, Gill shattered a number of batting records during his stay at the crease.

Ishan Kishan was 24 (24 years and 145 days old) when he scored a double hundred against Bangladesh in Chattogram ODI last month. Gill edged him past by reaching the feat at the age of 23 (23 years 132 days), becoming the youngest batter in the world to get an ODI double ton. He is now the fifth Indian batter to get a score of 200 or more in ODI innings after legendary Sachin Tendulkar, former opener Virender Sehwag, current captain Rohit Sharma and Kishan. Overall, he is the 8th batter in international cricket to do so.

Gill also shattered a couple of records set by master blaster Sachin Tendulkar. The youngster scored 208 off just 149 deliveries to go past the legendary batter’s career-best score in One-Day Internationals.

Gill’s 208 against New Zealand is now the highest individual total against the Black Caps in ODIs. He surpassed Sachin’s knock of 186 not out, scored in 1999 at the same venue.

Earlier, Shubman also became the fastest Indian to score 1000 runs in ODIs -19 innings. He achieved the feat quicker than Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan who took 24 innings to reach the milestone.

Gill started the match 106 runs short of the 1000-run mark and he smashed a sublime century to script history. Overall, Gill is the joint-second fastest alongside Pakistan’s Imam-ul-Haq in ODI cricket to breach the mark. While Fakhar Zaman sits at the top of the table as he achieved the feat in 18 innings.

