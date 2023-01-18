IND vs NZ, 1st ODI: Twitter Melts as Youngest Double Centurion Shubman Gill Shines

Shubman Gill became the fifth Indian to score a double ton in the One Day International format with his brilliant innings against New Zealand at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Fans and federations acknowledged the amazing feat the 23-year-old had just scaled and took to Twitter to heap praise on one of India’s brightest emerging talents.

The ICC led the way with a tweet that read “A hat-trick of sixes to get to his double hundred Shubman Gill becomes the fifth Indian player to get to an ODI double ton"

BCCI chimed in with a post “6.6.6. Double Century. Take a bow, @ShubmanGill"

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Kartik posted “A beautiful knock with each shot being more elegant than the earlier one. Can keep watching you bat"

Wasim Jaffar posted a picture of the young batsman playing a leg glance with the caption “No looking back now, unless it’s a fine leg glance. Batted @ShubmanGill"

Former Indian allrounder Yuvraj Singh said “200 in a one day game !! At such a young age incredible unbelievable!! A very proud day for me and shubmans dad !!!congratulations @ShubmanGill the whole country is proud of you"

Another user tweeted “Indian players only hit double century Shubhman Gill knock today #208 runs on 149 balls"

Riding on Gill’s double ton, India posted a massive total of 349 for the loss of 8 wickets at the end of the stipulated 50 overs in Hyderabad for New Zealand to try and chase down.

