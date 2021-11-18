IND vs NZ, 1st T20I: After Injuring Finger, Mohammed Siraj ‘Slapped’ by Rohit Sharma & Fans Are Wondering ‘Why’ - WATCH

Team India began the home series against New Zealand with a five-wicket win in the first T20I played in Jaipur on Wednesday. The Rohit Sharma-led side successfully finished the chase of 164 with 2 balls to spare, taking 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

The hosts won the opener but it turned out to be a tough outing for pacer Mohammed Siraj who played his first T20 since 2018. He was the second most-expensive bowler in the game, registering an economy rate of 9.80. He managed to scalp a wicket, of Rachin Ravindra, in the final over of the New Zealand innings but in due course, he hurt his left hand and started bleeding.

The incident happened off the first ball of the final over when Siraj tried to grab the ball that was hit pretty hard by Mitchell Santner. It seemed like the former had split the webbing and the physio stormed into the field to give the bowler some treatment.

Siraj was tapped up and returned to complete his over.

Later, the right-arm quick was seen getting a slap on the back of his head by his captain Rohit Sharma in the dugout. Nothing seemed serious about the incident as the Siraj was smiling at the moment. However, the clip has gone viral on social media and fans are wondering why did the Indian captain do that.

Earlier on Wednesday, Suryakumar Yadav (62 off 40 balls) and skipper Rohit Sharma (48 off 36 balls) scored the bulk of the runs as India reached the target in 19.4 overs. New Zealand scored a competitive 164 for 6, riding on half-centuries from Martin Guptill (70 off 42 balls) and Mark Chapman (63 off 50 balls).

For India, Ravichandran Ashwin (2/23) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2/24) were the pick of the bowlers.

