IND vs NZ, 1st T20I: India Win Toss, Opt to Bowl; Shaw Misses Out While Tripathi Included

After wrapping up the ODI series, Team India will try to keep the winning momentum going against New Zealand in the T20I series as well.

Hardik Pandya led Men in Blue squared off against Mitchell Santner’s New Zealand at Ranchi’s JSCA International Stadium on Friday, January 27, and it was the Indian skipper who won the toss.

Hardik chose to bowl first and said that the dew was visible so that might come on to help them when the hosts come out to bat later in the innings.

“Looks like a good track. I can see dew right now. Just go out there and play the best cricket we know. It is a young team. We will focus on playing good cricket. Playing the ODIs before T20Is makes it easy to pass on," opined the Indian all-rounder.

Pandya opted to go with Gill and Kishan as the openers, Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, and Deepak Hooda in the middle order, Hardik and Washington as the all-rounders, while Mavi Umran and Arshdeep will provide the pace battery.

Prithvi Shaw, Mukesh Jitesh and Yuvzendra Chahal miss out.

As far as New Zealand are concerned, Santner admitted that the ODIs were challenging, and he also stated that he too would have liked to bowl first.

“We were challenged in the ODIs. There is no experience like playing India at home. Would be a challenge for some of the new guys. Looks pretty good. The dew is setting in. Would have been good to bowl first. Putting runs on the board and then defending would be challenging," said the spin wizard.

The Kiwis also made two changes to their previous line-up, with Tom Latham and Nicholls making way for Chapman and Ish Sodhi.

India and New Zealand’s Playing XIs:

India: Ishan Kishan(w), Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner(c), Michael Bracewell, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner

