IND vs NZ 1st T20I: Sundar's One-handed Flying Catch Stuns New Zealand's Mark Chapman - WATCH

The cricket fans arrived at Ranchi’s JSCA Cricket Stadium in large numbers to cheer for Team India in the first T20I against New Zealand on Friday. And in return, the Men in Blue did not disappoint their supporters either. India opted to field first and after a few expensive overs, by captain Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh, came in Washington Sundar to give the visitors a couple of early blows.

The fifth over of the New Zealand innings saw Sundar getting rid of top-order batters Finn Allen and Mark Chapman. The Indian all-rounder drew the first blood off the second delivery with a slower delivery. Allen went for an aggressive hit but couldn’t make the proper contact. The Kiwi opener ended up holing it out to Suryakumar Yadav towards deep square leg.

Three deliveries later, Sundar showcased his remarkable acrobatic fielding to dismiss Mark Chapman caught and bowled. It was another slower delivery from the all-rounder and Chapman prodded forward to defend. However, the extra hit the sticker of his bat and flew to the right of the bowler. Sundar puts in brilliant dive to pull off a terrific one-handed catch.

Earlier, India captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and elected to field against New Zealand. The hosts stuck with the opening pair of Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill, leaving out a returning Prithvi Shaw, while Kuldeep Yadav was preferred over Yuzvendra Chahal. Mukesh Kumar and Jitesh Sharma also missed out on the playing XI.

“It’s a young side, everyone’s ready to go. We will focus on playing good cricket. Playing the ODIs before T20Is makes it easy to pass on. For a lot of them, it is an experience just being in the team. Yuzi (Yuzvendra Chahal), Mukesh (Kumar), Jitesh (Sharma) and Prithvi (Shaw) miss out," Hardik said at the toss.

For New Zealand, Mark Chapman and Ish Sodhi were brought in for Tom Latham and Henry Nicholls, both of whom left following the ODI series.

“There’’ no experience like playing India at their home. Would be a challenge for some of the new guys. It would have been nice to bowl first but we will try to put some runs on the board. Tom Latham and Henry Nicholls are done. Ish Sodhi is back in, and Mark Chapman as well," said Santner.

