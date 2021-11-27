IND vs NZ, 1st Test: Ashwin Go Past Shahid Afridi, Wasim Akram to Set Massive Test Bowling Record

Ravichandran Ashwin’s record-breaking continued as he toppled the New Zealand batting on the third day of the ongoing Kanpur. The veteran off-spinner went past former Pakistan captain and all-rounder Shahid Afridi to become the highest wicket-taker in Test cricket in a calendar year.

Ashwin reached the feat after he picked the last New Zealand wicket in William Somerville. The spinner cleaned up the Kiwi tail-ender with a slower delivery to bag his 41st Test wicket in 2021. New Zealand were bowled out for 296 as Ashwin returned with the figures of 3 for 82.

>ALSO READ | IND vs NZ 1st Test, Day 3 Highlights

Advertisement

The veteran off-spinner also went past former Pakistan pace legend Wasim Akram’s career tally of 414 Test wickets in the list of highest Test wicket-takers. As soon as Ashwin got the better of Kyle Jamieson, in the final session, he took his tally of wickets to 415. The Tamil Nadu cricketer now has 416 wickets to his name in 80 matches.

After making his Test debut in 2011 against West Indies, Ashwin has taken 30-five wicket hauls in his career along with 7 10-wicket hauls. He has an average of 24.56 in the longest format of the game which is better than most of the leading bowlers of the current era.

>ALSO READ | IND vs NZ, 1st Test: Ashwin and Umpire Nitin Menon Get Involved in a Heated Exchange, Rahane Intervenes

Meanwhile, Axar Patel bagged the fifth five-wicket haul in just the fourth Test match of his career. The left-arm spinner became the Indian with most five-wicket hauls in first four Tests, equalling the records of former Australian seamer Rodney Hogg and ex-England English Tom Richardson.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here