IND vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 2: Shreyas Iyer Joins Elite Club With Maiden Test Century on Debut

Test Debutant Shreyas Iyer on Friday became the 10th Indian player to score a century on Test debut in Indian soil and overall 16th Indian to the triple-figure mark in his first innings of a Test match. Iyer notched up his maiden hundred when he pushed a full delivery from Kyle Jamieson past covers and sprinted back for a couple of runs.
Getting a chance for a Test debut after missing out wearing the Indian whites by a whisker in 2017, Iyer made the most of his opportunity in the absence of Virat Kohli and Hanuma Vihari in the middle order. While Kohli opted out of the first Test, Vihari was not picked in the squad. Starting the day at 75, Iyer started off well with a boundary towards deep square and went on to closer five more boundaries en route to his maiden Test ton. His maiden Test century came off 157 deliveries and comprised of 12 fours and two sixes. With that, Iyer became the third Mumbaikar in a row to have scored a debut ton for India, following Prithvi Shaw (2018) and Rohit Sharma (2013).
Lala Amarnath was the first Indian to score a century on debut when he notched up 118 in 1933 against England in Mumbai, while Shikhar Dhawan’s 187 against Australia at Mohali remains the highest score by an Indian on Test debut. Rohit Sharma came close to breaking the record when he made 177 vs West Indies at the Eden Gardens later that year.
>Here is the List of Indian centurions on Debut on Indian Soil
|Player
|Year
|Lala Amarnath
|1933
|Deepak Shodhan
|1952
|Kripal Singh
|1955
|Hanumant Singh
|1964
|Gundappa Viswanath
|1969
|Mohammed Azharuddin
|1985
|Shikar Dhawan
|2013
|Rohit Sharma
|2013
|Prithvi Shaw
|2018
|Shreyas Iyer
|2021
>Here’s is the list of Indian centurions on Test Debut
|Player
|Year
|Runs
|Against
|Place
|Lala Amarnath
|1933
|118
|England
|Mumbai
|Deepak Shodhan
|1952
|110
|Pakistan
|Kolkata
|AG Kripal Singh
|1955
|100
|New Zealand
|Hyderabad
|Abbas Ali Baig
|1959
|112
|England
|Manchester
|Hanumant Singh
|1964
|105
|England
|Delhi
|Gundappa Viswanath
|1969
|137
|Australia
|Kanpur
|Surinder Amarnath
|1976
|124
|New Zealand
|Auckland
|Mohammed Azharuddin
|1985
|110
|England
|Kolkata
|Pravin Amre
|1992
|103
|South Africa
|Durban
|Sourav Ganguly
|1996
|131
|England
|Lord’s
|Virender Sehwag
|2001
|105
|South Africa
|Bloemfontein
|Suresh Raina
|2010
|120
|Sri Lanka
|Colombo
|Shikhar Dhawan
|2013
|187
|Australia
|Mohali
|Rohit Sharma
|2013
|177
|West Indies
|Kolkata
|Prithvi Shaw
|2018
|134
|West Indies
|Rajkot
|Shreyas Iyer
|2021
|Ongoing
|New Zealand
|Kanpur
