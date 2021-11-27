Umesh Yadav brought India back in the game at the lunch by dismissing Kane Williamson at the stroke of Lunch first Test at Eden Park, Kanpur. The Indian bowlers had a tough time on the field as they managed to get just two wickets in the first session. Latham is leading the charge for New Zealand and marching towards his century as he was unbeaten on 82* at Lunch as New Zealand posted 197/2.

Apart from Umesh, Ravichandran Ashwin was the only bowler who managed to get his name on the wicket list in the first session. The ace spinner got the better of Will Young who missed his maiden Test century by just 11 runs. It was a brave effort by substitute wicketkeeper KS Bharat to force his captain to take the review for caught behind which paid off for Team India.

Team India suffered a huge blow on Saturday as wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha sustained stiffness in the neck and didn’t take the field for Day 3’s play. Young Bharat was assigned as his substitute to don the gloves. Bharat is yet to make his international debut for India. Bharat plays for the Andhra cricket team in domestic cricket, while he represented Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL last season.

Saha had kept wickets for 55 overs on day 2, while, Bharat impressed many with his wicketkeeping abilities in the first session.

Meanwhile, Ashwin created the most problems for New Zealand batters so far in this match. He almost got Latham out but the umpire was not convinced with his LBW appeal. Rahane decided not to take the review for the call as in the replay it was visible that there was no edge and the ball was hitting the middle of stumps. Ashwin was in disbelief after watching the replay.

Resuming from 129/0 in 57 overs at stumps, Young and Latham made watchful starts on day three. After Young’s departure, Williamson take the guard and put New Zealand in a comfortable position alongside Latham who frustrated the Indian bowlers with his tight defence. The southpaw has so far played 239 balls as his 82-run knock is laced by 10 fours. The duo shared a 46-run stand for the 2nd wicket before Umesh got the better of Williamson with a sharp in-swinger.

The next session is going to be crucial for both teams as the pitch has got some cracks now and Indian bowlers need to exploit that to bounce back in the game.

