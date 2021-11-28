IND vs NZ, 1st Test Day 4 Lunch Report: Shreyas Iyer, Ravichandran Ashwin Lead India's Fightback After Middle-Order Debacle

Team India batters failed again as New Zealand bowlers managed to trigger a mini-collapse at the start of Day 4’s play to put their team on the top of the game. Unlike the Indian pacers, the visitors’ fast bowlers asked some very tough questions to the batters which forced them to make some errors. Centurion from the first innings, Shreyas Iyer once again leads the fightback for India as he was unbeaten on 20 at Lunch alongside Ravichandran Ashwin 18.

Resuming their innings from 14/1, India lost the big wicket of Cheteshwar Pujara early as Kyle Jamieson continued to trouble the Indian batters with his disciplined bowling. Pujara, who was looking to score at a healthy rate, was dismissed on 22. The talismanic batter also registered an unwanted record with another batting failure. He equalled Ajit Wadekar’s tally of most consecutive innings without a 100 at number 3 position for India - 39.

Advertisement

>IND vs NZ FULL COVERAGE | IND vs NZ SCHEDULE | IND vs NZ RESULTS

Stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane’s rough patch in Test cricket continues as he once again failed to score big runs and was dismissed on just 4 by Ajaz Patel.

Advertisement

Opener Mayank Agarwal also failed to capitalize on the chance in regular starters Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul’s absence. He was underwhelming in back-to-back innings and was dismissed by Tim Southee on 16 after edging the ball to slips where Tom Latham grabbed a comfortable catch.

Ravindra Jadeja, who scored an excellent half-century in first innings, was dismissed on a duck to help Southee claim his 51st wicket in India vs New Zealand Test contests.

>Also Read | IND vs NZ, 1st Test: Srikar Bharat Makes the Most of his Surprise Opportunity

Advertisement

Unfortunately, Wriddhiman Saha didn’t come out to bat at number 6 after suffering a neck sprain ahead of Day 3’s play. However, at the stroke of Lunch, he was seen standing in the dressing room with his batting gear on.

Iyer and Ashwin worked hard to rebuild’s India’s innings after a mini-collapse. The duo has shared 33 runs for the sixth wicket so far and stretched the lead to 133.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here