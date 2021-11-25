IND vs NZ 1st Test, Tea Report: Kyle Jamieson Takes Three to Leave India Stuttering

New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson (3/38) chipped away at the wickets in the second session of the opening day of first Test with India 154/4 at the tea break in Kanpur. Jamieson dislodged the well-set Shubman Gill (52) immediately after the of lunch break while Tim Southee (1/30) accounted for Cheteshwar Pujara (26 off 88) not long after to leave India wobbling.

Captain Ajinkya Rahane was then joined by debutant Shreyas Iyer as the pair tried stabilising the innings. The pair found some success, adding 39 runs for the fourth wicket before Jamieson struck with Rahane dragging one back onto the stumps to be sent back for 35.

Sreyas was off to a nervy start playing an aerial shot to get off the mark with the couple but eventually settled. He’s batting on 17 off 55 with two fours alongside Ravindra Jadeja who is on 6 off 13.

The wickets meant India batters were kept in control by the Kiwi bowlers.

Earlier, Gill led recovery with a fine half-century at the Green Park Stadium after India lost opener Mayank Agarwal (13) cheaply. Together with Pujara, he added 61 runs for the second wicket before departing.

Gill survived a chance in the third over as Tim Southee had him lbw but the right-hander got to reverse the decision as replays showed a big inside edge. Jamieson, who constantly probed the off-stump channel, got his first wicket on Indian soil as Agarwal (13) nicked behind to keeper Tom Blundell in the eighth over.

Post Agarwal’s fall, Gill saw off the tricky period from Southee and Jamieson. He had luck on his side at six in escaping an lbw shout in the first over of Ajaz Patel. From there, Gill teared into Patel, taking him for four fours and oozed confidence in smashing the left-arm spinner for a straight six.

Pujara, on the other hand, kept playing the second fiddle while seeing an impressive Gill attack from the other end. He looked to have settled in too but for a late movement from Southee as he feathered an edge to the keeper.

Brief Scores: India 154/4 (Shubman Gill 52; Kyle Jamieson 3/38) vs New Zealand at Tea Break on Day 1

