IND vs NZ 2021: Rohit Sharma’s Nine-year-old Tweet About Captaincy Goes Viral

India and New Zealand are all set to play their first international series after the just concluded ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021. It was a disappointing campaign for India who exited in the group stage but New Zealand made it to the final and ended runners-up. The bilateral series will also be the first time that Rahul Dravid will takeover as full-time head coach while Rohit Sharma will lead the team as full-time India T20I captain.

>ALSO READ: T20 World Cup Disappointment Gives Way to Rohit-Dravid Era

Advertisement

The pink city Jaipur will host the first T20I on Wednesday, November 17, at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. Among the many firsts, it will also be the venue’s maiden international match in the shortest format.

Ahead of the first encounter, new skipper Rohit’s nine-year-old Tweet (dating back to 2012) is doing rounds on social media. Rohit was then leading the Mumbai against Rajasthan in a Ranji Trophy match at the KL Saini Ground, in Jaipur.

“Touched down on Jaipur, and yes I will be leading the side, looking forward to the added responsibility," Rohit posted on the microblogging site nine years back.

The old team even though old seems prophetic, as the Hitman is once again in Jaipur, the difference being he now leads the Men in Blue as full-time T20I captain. Notably, Rohit made his ODI debut in 2007 under the leadership of Dravid against Ireland and 14 years later the duo is back, albeit handling different responsibilities.

>ALSO READ: Mayank Agarwal Excited to be Working With Rahul Dravid

After the first T20I in Jaipur, the action shifts to Ranchi which will host the second T20I game on November 19, while the third and final one will be played in Kolkata, on November 21. After the conclusion of the white-ball series, the sides will engage in a two-match Test Series.

The first Test will begin from November 25 in Kanpur and the second Test will be played in Mumbai, from December 3.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here