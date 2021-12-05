IND vs NZ 2021, Watch: Spider Cam Holds up Play Before Umpires Call For an Early Tea Break

Spider cam brought an early end to the second session’s play on Day 3 of the second Test between India and New Zealand in Mumbai on Sunday. In bizarre scenes, the camera became stuck near the field of play halting the proceedings right after New Zealand had lost their captain Tom Latham’s wicket in chase of 540 runs at the Wankhede Stadium.

>IND vs NZ FULL COVERAGE | IND vs NZ SCHEDULE | IND vs NZ RESULTS

The umpires and players patiently waited for the spider cam to resume normal function and fly away to a safe distance but the technical snag continued before the officials called for an early tea.

Advertisement

Watch it below:

Meanwhile, India have taken another step towards victory after having declared their second innings at 276/7 with an overall lead of 539. The tourists were left to chase down a mammoth 540 in just over seven session of the second and final Test of the two-match series.

They made a positive start before Ravichandran Ashwin trapped Latham lbw on 6. The New Zealand skipper challenged the on-field decision but the ball tracker showed three reds.

Earlier, Mayank Agarwal top-scored with 62 while useful contributions from Shubman Gill (47) and Cheteshwar Pujara helped India gain a massive lead over their opponents. Axar Patel then scored an unbeaten 41 off 26 before India declared their second innings.

Advertisement

Ajaz Patel was again the pick of the Kiwi bowlers, finishing with figures of 4/106 and thus taking his overall tally from the match to 14 wickets. Rachin Ravindra took 3/56.

New Zealand were bowled out for 62 in their first innings after India’s 325. However, Kohli didn’t enforce the follow-on.

The series is currently 0-0 with the first Test in Kanpur ending in a thrilling draw.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here