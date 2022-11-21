IND vs NZ 2022: Kane Williamson Pulls Out of 3rd T20I, Tim Southee to Lead New Zealand

Ahead of the series-deciding third T20I against India to be played on Tuesday, hosts New Zealand have been handed a blow with their captain Kane Williamson pulling out from the contest. India lead the three-match series 1-0 following their 65-run win on Sunday.

Also Read: SKY Responds to Virat Kohli’s ‘Video Game Innings’ Tweet

New Zealand coach Gary Stead said Williamson has a medical appointment but will be rejoin his teammates for the ODI series.

“Kane’s been trying to get this booked in for a while now, but unfortunately it hasn’t been able to fit into our schedule," Stead said. “The health and well-being of our players and staff is paramount, and we look forward to seeing him in Auckland."

Advertisement

New Zealand have added Mark Chapman to their squad for the final T20I, to be played in Napier, as Williamson’s replacement.

Also Read: Cricket Australia Clear The Decks to Overturn David Warner’s Captaincy Ban

“He’s a quality player who offers good versatility in the order," Stead said.

Tim Southee, who took a hat-trick in the 2nd T20I, will lead New Zealand in the third T20I.

After the series opener in Wellington was abandoned without toss due to persistent rain, India defeated New Zealand by 65 runs on Sunday in the second contest which was also halted by rain for a brief period.

After being put in to bat first at the Bay Oval, Suryakumar Yadav struck a scintillating century, an unbeaten 111, to propel the Hardik Pandya-led side to 191/6 in 20 overs. A Southee hat-trick in the final over kept Suryakumar off the strike for the entire over.

However, New Zealand never really looked in control of the chase at any point. They continued losing wickets regularly, starting from the very first over when Finn Allen holed out at third man for a duck.

Advertisement

Williamson scored a half-century but found no support from any of his batters as they were bowled out for 126 in 18.5 overs.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here