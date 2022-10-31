IND vs NZ 2022: Kuldeep Sen Gets Maiden Call-up in Shikhar Dhawan-led ODI Squad, Hardik Pandya to Captain in T20Is

The BCCI chairman of selectors Chetan Sharma on Friday named separate T20I and ODI squads for India’s upcoming tour of New Zealand in November. Hardik Pandya will be leading a 16-man squad for the three T20Is while veteran Shikhar Dhawan will captain a separate 16-member squad for the three ODIs.

Rishabh Pant has been named vice-captain for both the ODIs and T20Is while senior players including Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami among others have been rested from the tour but will return for the Bangladesh tour that follows immediately after the New Zealand sojourn.

Right-arm pacer Kuldeep Sen is the new face in the ODI squad as he has been given a maiden India call-up. The 26-year-old represents Madhya Pradesh in Indian domestic cricket and Rajasthan Royals in IPL.

He has played 7 List A games so far and taken 7 wickets in them.

Umran Malik has also been given a maiden ODI call-up having made his T20I debut earlier this year. The youngster burst onto the scene through IPL and impressed with his ability to bowl consistently in the late 140kphs.

India are scheduled to play three ODIs and as many T20Is during the New Zealand tour starting November 18. It will be their first assignment post the ongoing T20 World Cup in Australia.

There aren’t too many surprises in the squad with the BCCI continuing with its policy of workload management, resting several senior members of the T20 world cup squad for the New Zealand white-ball matches.

However, Dinesh Karthik and Ravichandran Ashwin - both part of India’s T20 World cup squad - who haven’t played much white-ball cricket at the international level aren’t part of either squad.

Full Squads

ODI: Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Rishabh Pant (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Washington Sundar, Umran Malik, Kuldeep Sen, Arshdeep Singh, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar

T20I: Hardik Pandya (captain), Rishabh Pant (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar , Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

