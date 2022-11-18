IND vs NZ 2022: Suryakumar Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar Eye Huge Milestones During T20I Series

The Indian cricket team begins its white-ball tour of New Zealand from November 18 when the two teams will face each other in the first T20I of a three-match series. Both the teams are aiming to bounce back after exiting the T20 World Cup in Australia at the semifinal stage.

India have sent a young squad to be led by allrounder Hardik Pandya in the absence of regular captain Rohit Sharma who along with other senior members have been rested from the tour. During the series, the duo of Suryakumar Yadav and Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be aiming to break a couple of records.

Suryakumar had a remarkable campaign individually as he smashed 239 runs at a strike-rate of 189.68 and struck three half-centuries to finish as the tournament’s third-highest run-getter. During the showpiece event, he also become the first Indian and second overall to register 1000 or more T20I runs in a calendar year.

The New Zealand T20Is present Suryakumar with a golden chance to surpass Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan, the first batter to have touched the milestone of 1000 runs in the shortest format in a calendar year. With 1326 runs in 2021, Rizwan holds the record for having made the most runs in a single year.

Suryakumar has thus far scored 1040 runs from 29 matches in 2022 and needs 286 runs to equal Rizwan and the India middle-order star has three innings to do so.

On the other hand, Bhuvneshwar is eyeing the record for having taken the most T20I wickets in a calendar year. The current record is held by Ireland’s Joshua Little who has taken 39 wickets in 2022.

Bhuvneshwar, on the other hand, has 36 wickets from 30 matches this year so far. Four more wickets and he will dislodge Little from the perch.

The seasoned campaigner became India’s all-time leading wicket-taker in T20Is during the world cup in Australia. In 85 T20Is, he has taken 89 wickets so far.

