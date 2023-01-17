IND vs NZ 2023: Shreyas Iyer Ruled Out of ODI Series Due to Back Injury

India middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of the entire three-match series against New Zealand that starts from Wednesday. As per BCCI, Shreyas has a back injury and he has been asked to report to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for further assessment.

Rajat Patidar has been called-up in the ODI squad as his replacement. Shreyas has been regularly featuring for India in Tests and ODIs since the T20I World Cup last year and has been one of their top performers with the bat as well.

“India batter Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of the upcoming 3-match ODI series against New Zealand due to a back injury. He will be heading to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for further assessment and management," BCCI said in a release on the even of the first ODI scheduled to be played in Hyderabad.

India’s updated ODI squad against New Zealand: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat (wk), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Rajat Patidar, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik

The injury setback is concerning for India considering the four-match Test series against Australia starts in three weeks from today.

The 28-year-old is the latest in a long list of injury concerns the Indian team has been regularly dealing with for over a year now.

Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah hasn’t played for India since September last year and was recently withdrawn from the Sri Lanka ODI series after initially being named in the squad. He hasn’t found a place in the squad for the first two Tests against Australia either.

On the other hand, allrounder Ravindra Jadeja hasn’t played competitive cricket since August 2022 during Asia Cup. However, he has been included for the Australia series subject to fitness.

