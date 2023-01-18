IND vs NZ 2023, Watch: Virat Kohli Left Stunned After Being Bowled by Mitchell Santner

Virat Kohli came into the first ODI against New Zealand having scored 3 centuries in his past 4 innings but the former Indian skipper was cleaned up by Mitchell Santner for just 8 runs.

In his previous outing, Kohli smashed an unbeaten 166-run knock against Sri Lanka in the final ODI of the series, helping India win by a massive 317-run margin.

Against New Zealand, the 34-year-old would have liked to keep his momentum going however he was dismissed early courtesy of some good work from Santner.

The talismanic batsman couldn’t believe himself when he was left deceived by Santner’s spinning delivery that cleaned up Kohli’s stumps.

Virat’s reaction took social media by storm as he was left stunned by the New Zealand spin wizard. The incident took place in the second ball of the 16th over of India’s inning.

Having lost skipper Rohit Sharma earlier, Kohli was trying to stitch together a partnership with Shubman Gill but he was deceived by a turning delivery from Santner that got an extra bounce off the surface.

The ball took a wicked turn and rattled the off-stump as the former Indian captain tried to defend while going on his back foot.

Watch:

It proved to be a crucial juncture in the match as New Zealand roared back into the contest after Kohli’s wicket. Ishan Kishan was also dismissed on five runs shortly afterward.

Earlier in the match, Rohit had won the toss and he had chosen to bat first, looking to keep the winning formula going.

Against Sri Lanka as well, the Indian side had batted first and they ended up scoring 373 runs in the first ODI, as well as 390 runs in the final ODI.

After a steady start, Rohit departed having scored 34 runs in 38 balls, even though he was playing well and looked set to score yet another fifty.

