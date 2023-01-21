IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: 'Always a Dream to Bat With Rohit Bhai' - Shubman Gill

Young India opener Shubman Gill suggested that batting with batting maestro Rohit Sharma was always his dream. The duo has formed a solid partnership as openers in ODIs with their consistent show with the bat in recent times. The selectors took a tough call to drop Shikhar Dhawan from the ODI side and the team management decided to give Gill a long run in the side and he repaid the trust by smashing a double century in the first ODI against New Zealand.

The 23-year-old continued his impressive form with the bat on Saturday as he scored an unbeaten 40-run in India’s 8-wicket win over the Kiwis at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur.

Advertisement

India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Match Highlights

He hit the winning shot for India as his innings was laced with six boundaries.

Gill said that he was elated to end up unbeaten and said that they were expecting some assistance for the pacers in the second innings, but after the five overs, it was good to bat on.

“It was a good opportunity for me to stay unbeaten in the middle. There was a little in it for the fast bowlers in the second innings, thought there would be more when we saw them bat, but there wasn’t a lot (when we batted)," Gill told broadcasters after guiding India to victory.

The 23-year-old said that the spinners cause a bit of trouble in the chase. “It did grip a little for Mitchell Santner and Michael Bracewell," he added.

Gill asserted that he has learnt a lot of batting with Rohit in recent times.

Advertisement

“It’s always a dream to bat with Rohit bhai, have learnt a lot batting along with him," he said.

Also Read | IND vs NZ: ‘Getting Used to Bowling in ODIs Again, Body Feeling Better With Every Match’ - Hardik Pandya

Gill (40*) and Ishan Kishan (8*) remained unbeaten to help India claim an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

The 23-year-old also opened up on camaraderie with the wicketkeeper batter.

Advertisement

“Me and Ishan Kishan are best mates, we spend a lot of time off-field together, it was great to spend some time batting together," he concluded.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here