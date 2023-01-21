IND vs NZ, 2nd ODI: Shami, Pandya and Sundar Wreak Havoc as New Zealand Fold For 108

Team India faced off against New Zealand in the second ODI at Raipur on Saturday, January 21, looking to seal the series and they put in a dominant performance completely blowing away their opponents.

During the toss ahead of the second ODI, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma had a brain-fade moment as he chose to bowl, however, it seemed as if the visitors never turned out to the venue as they folded for a paltry 108 runs.

Glenn Phillips was the highest run-scorer for his side with 36 runs to his name, followed by last match’s hero Michael Bracewell who added 22 runs to the cause. Mitchell Santner also continued his rich vein of form with the bat as he too contributed 27 runs helping his side reach a respectable total.

Apart from Phillips, Bracewell, and Santner, none of the Kiwis’ batsmen managed to reach double figures as they were ripped apart by a dominant display from the Indian pacers.

Mohammed Shami had struggled a little bit in recent weeks but he showed his true class with the new ball as he drew first blood for India, getting the dangerman Finn Allen early in the fifth ball of New Zealand’s inning.

Shami also dismissed Darryl Mitchell as well as Bracewell, while Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya, as well as Washington Sundar, also chipped in with two wickets each.

Pandya’s sensational caught and bowled attempt to get rid of Devon Conway was one of the highlights of the first inning while he also got the wicket of the promising Santner.

Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, and Kuldeep Yadav also claimed a wicket each as the Indian bowlers ran riot, restricting their opponents to a total of 108 in 34.3 overs.

Meanwhile, the Men in Blue will be looking to chase down the required target of 109 runs and seal the ODI series in Raipur, before the final match in Indore on Tuesday, January 24.

