IND vs NZ, 2nd Test: BCCI Provides Major Update on Injuries of Mayank Agarwal and Shubman Gill

Team India on Sunday set a mammoth 540-run target for New Zealand in the ongoing second Test in Mumbai. Openers Mayank Agarwal and Shubman Gill batted magnificently in the second innings but didn’t take the field during the final session on the third day as they both incurred injuries. The duo has been advised ‘not to take the field’ as a precautionary measure.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed the development through tweet and also informed about the nature of the injuries. Mayank coped a blow on his right arm when he tried to play a pull shot off against a short ball bowled by Tim Southee. Gill had injured his finger while fielding in Day 2.

“Mayank Agarwal got hit on his right forearm while batting in the second innings. He has been advised not to take the field as a precautionary measure," BCCI tweeted after the third session began on Sunday.

“Shubman Gill got a cut on his right middle finger while fielding yesterday. He will not be taking the field today," it added.

After smashing 150 off 311 balls in the first innings, Mayank scored 62 in the second while Gill managed the scores of 44 and 47 in both innings. Besides the duo, Cheteshwar Pujara, who opened for India on Day 2, played a 47-run knock in the second innings. Axar Patel remained unbeaten on 41, which he notched up in just 26 balls.

Left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel was once again the pick of the bowlers for New Zealand as he scalped four more wickets to script the best bowling figures by a visiting bowler in India.

