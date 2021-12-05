IND vs NZ, 2nd Test, Day 3: New Zealand Stutter Despite Mitchell's Fifty, India 5 Wickets Away From Victory

Virat Kohli-led Team India continued to dominate on the third day of the ongoing Test against New Zealand in Mumbai. Riding on Mayank Agarwal’s magnificent half-century and some cameos from from Cheteshwar Pujara, Shubman Gill and Axar Patel, the hosts set a mammoth target of 540 runs for the Kiwis. In reply, New Zealand posted 140 for 5 at stumps and need 400 runs to win. Rachin Ravindra was batting on 2 not out, accompanied by Henry Nicholls (36*).

India resumed the innings on 69 for 0 on Sunday. New Zealand pacer Tim Southee tested Agarwal and Pujara with some short ones but the duo showcased classis resilience, adding 102 runs for the first wicket.

Agarwal hit Ajaz Patel for couple of boundaries — an inside-out driver over extra cover for a boundary and a six to complete his half-century being the most pleasing shorts. But soon, he got out on 62, the exact score that the visitors managed in their first innings at Wankhede on Saturday.

Pujara was the next man to return after scoring a gritty 44 while Gill played a 47-run knock before he became Rachin Ravindra’s maiden Test victim. The right-hand batter holed slashed at a delivery that went straight to Kiwi captain Tom Latham at the covers.

The Kiwi all-rounder also bagged the prized wicket India captain Virat Kohli (36) and completed a three-wicket haul by getting Wridhhiman Saha (13) caught near the boundary line by Kyle Jamieson.

Ajaz continued to trouble the hosts as he went on to dismiss Shreyas Iyer (14) and Jayant Yadav (6) before India decided to declare innings at 276 for 7. The left-arm spinner claimed the figures of 4 for 106 in the second innings, for an overall match haul of 14/225, the best match figures ever against India by any bowler anywhere.

In pursuit of 540-run target, New Zealand once against lost their stand-in skipper early. Latham was batting on 10 when he was trapped in front by Ravichandran Ashwin. The veteran off-spinner also got the better of Will Young (20) and Ross Taylor (6) to reduce the visitors to 55 for 3.

Daryl Mithcell, who came in as a replacement of Kane Williamson, anchored the run-chase for a while and stood strong against the Indian bowling attack. He notched up his 2nd Test fifty and stitched a 73-run stand with Henry Nicholls for the fourth wicket.

Mitchell’s stay at the crease kept New Zealand on course. He amassed 60 runs off 92 deliveries, including 7 boundaries, before getting dismissed by Axar Patel. The batsman played a miscued shot and ended up getting caught by Yadav in the deep.

Tom Blundell was the last Kiwi wicket to fall on the third day of the Mumbai Test. He tried to steal a quick single but a sharp from substitute fielder Srikar Bharat ended his stint at the crease. The New Zealand wicketkeeper-batter departed for a 6-ball duck.

