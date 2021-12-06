IND vs NZ, 2nd Test, Day 4: India Crush New Zealand by 372 Runs in Mumbai to Clinch Series 1-0

India romped home to a massive 372-run win over world champion New Zealand on the fourth morning of the second Test and clinched the two-match series 1-0 at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium on Monday. Chasing a mammoth 540 to win, New Zealand were bowled out for 167 with the spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin (4/34) and Jayant Yadav (4/49) running through their batting line-up.

The win is India’s biggest ever in Tests in terms of run-margin.

Resuming on their overnight total of 140/5, New Zealand made a positive start with Rachin Ravindra (18) belting four fours off Jayant who then bounced back by outfoxing him with the one that didn’t spin to induce an edge which was caught by Cheteshwar Pujara at second slip.

In his next over, Jayant then knocked down Kyle Jamieson (0) and Tim Southee (0) in the space of three deliveries. The 31-year-old had then Will Somerville caught forward short leg on 1 before Ashwin completed the formality by having Henry Nicholls stumped on 44 in the next.

Barring Daryl Mitchell (60) and Nicholls (44), no other New Zealand batter put up a fight against India spinners on a pitch which offered turn and bounce. The scoreline though was much better from the perspective of the tourists considering they were shot out for a mere 62 in their first dig.

India opted to bat first a sparkling century from opener Mayank Agarwal (150) helped them to 325-all out. Ajaz Patel was the standout performer claiming all 10 wickets of the Indian innings to become just the third bowler in Test history to do so.

However, New Zealand’s reply lasted just 28.1 overs as they conceded a big first innings lead which India then took well beyond their reach after declaring their second innings on 276/7.

The first Test between the two teams, played in Kanpur, ended in a thrilling draw.

Brief Scores: India 325 and 276/7d beat New Zealand 62 and 167 by 372 Runs

