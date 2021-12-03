IND vs NZ, 2nd Test: Kane Williamson Ruled Out With Injury; Tom Latham To Lead New Zealand in Mumbai

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has been ruled out of the 2nd Test against India in Mumbai due to an elbow injury which has been bothering him since last year. Head coach Gary Stead confirmed the development, stating that Tom Latham will lead the side in the match that begins on Friday at the iconic Wankhede stadium.

“It’s been a really tough time for Kane having to deal with such a persistent injury," Stead was quoted as saying in the official statement released by New Zealand Cricket on Friday.

“While we’ve been able to manage the injury through the year and the T20 World Cup, the shift to Test cricket and the increased batting loading has re-aggravated his elbow. Ultimately the injury is still not right and while he got through the Kanpur Test, it was clear playing in the second Test wasn’t an option.

“We all know how much he loves playing and leading this team, particularly in Test cricket, so it’s a very difficult decision to sit out. It’s been a challenging year for Kane trying to manage his elbow and it’s important we now formulate a good plan with him to ensure the injury does not continue to plague him.

“He will likely require a sustained period of rest followed by rehabilitation, strengthening and gradual batting loading," he added.

Williamson has been dealing with the issue in his left elbow since last year. The injury flared-up during the Kanpur Test and the team management was forced to make the call as no improvement was observed in his condition.

Meanwhile, the start of the second Test was delayed due to the slightly soggy ground at the Wankhede stadium caused by heavy rains that lashed the city on Wednesday. The umpires will have an inspection at 10.30 AM IST and take a call regarding the start of the match. There are still wet patches on the bowlers’ run-up, which the ground staff is trying to tackle.

With no rains here on Thursday, there are chances that the day will see some action. Though conditions a slightly overcast, the sun has been peeking through the cloud cover once in a while, which will further help the ground get dry faster.

