IND vs NZ, 2nd Test: Virat Kohli Gets Battle Ready For Record Century at Wankhede - WATCH

Team India captain Virat Kohli spent quality time in the nets session ahead of the 2nd Test match against New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Kohli will look to end his century drought on a surface where he scored 235 runs against England in 2016. The 34-year-old enjoyed great success with the bat at Wankhede with 433 runs in the four Tests.

The Indian cricket team skipper last scored a century in international cricket way back in 2019. He has been contributing well with the bat but failed to reach the three-figure mark.

Ahead of the crucial clash, BCCI posted a minute-long video clip of Kohli’s batting in the nets.

Kohli has a chance to surpass former Australia batter Ricky Ponting’s tally of most centuries as captain in international cricket. The two batting maestros are tied at 41.

The Indian captain missed the first Test match in Kanpur to manage his workload, however, he trained during that time with former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar at the CCI in Mumbai.

“It was just to stay in the rhythm of playing red-ball cricket. The idea was to get repetition and volume which is important in Test cricket, so it is just about getting into the mould of switching between formats. This is something I have always tried to do. Whenever I get the opportunity to work on setting up for different formats, it is more so mentally than anything related to technique," said Kohli in a virtual press conference

Mumbai is witnessing heavy unseasonal rain which has caused a sharp drop in temperature. The overcast conditions would bring seam and swing bowlers into the equation due to underlying moisture content.

“There is a weather change and we have to keep that into account and pick the combination accordingly," Kohli said on the eve of the match, hinting that the three-spinner strategy could be revised for this game.

