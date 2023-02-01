Home / News / Cricketnext / IND vs NZ 3rd T20I Highlights: Ton-up Shubman, Pacers Guide India to 2-1 Series Victory With Dominant Show in Decider
IND vs NZ 3rd T20I Highlights: Ton-up Shubman, Pacers Guide India to 2-1 Series Victory With Dominant Show in Decider

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I: Here you can find score and updates of India vs New Zealand third T20I match from Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Live Score And Updates 3rd T20I India vs New Zealand

By: Cricketnext Staff

News18.com

Last Updated: February 01, 2023, 22:21 IST

Ahmedabad, India

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I Updates: India beat New Zealand by 168 runs in the third and final T20 International to win the series 2-1 here on Wednesday. Electing to bat, India posted a massive 234 for 4, riding on Shubman Gill's (126 not out) maiden T20I ton, and then shot New Zealand out for 66 in 12.1 overs. Gill continued his imperious form and smashed his maiden T20I century to help India post a mammoth score.

Feb 01, 2023 22:20 IST

India Clinch Series 2-1

There was only one team in this match and it was India as they completely outclassed the opposition in all three departments at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. It was one-way traffic throughout the night and India thrashed New Zealand by 168 runs to clinch the series 2-1.

Shubman Gill continued his imperious form with the bat and slammed his maiden T20I century on Wednesday to register his name in the record books. The talented young batter slammed unbeaten 126 runs to help India post a mammoth 234/4 in 20 overs against New Zealand. He got some valuable support from Rahul Tripathi (44), Hardik Pandya (30) and Suryakumar Yadav (24).

While the pacers ran riot with the new ball as New Zealand were half down inside the powerplay. Hardik Pandya claimed four wickets, and Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik and Shivam Mavi got two each to bundle out New Zealand for just 66. It was a biggest win in T20I cricket (run-margin) over a Test playing nation and against a team in current top-10 rankings in t20Is.

 

Feb 01, 2023 22:14 IST

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I Live Score and Updates: India (234/4) beat New Zealand (66 all out) by 168 runs

Umran Malik seals the deal for India as Daryl Mitchell is the last man down for New Zealand. Absolute domination from India as they registered a massive 168-run victory over Mitchell Santner and Co. who just failed to put up any fight tonight with both bat and the ball. Shubman Gill set the platform with a sublime century and the pacers complimented it well by dismantling New Zealand batting line-up. India (234/4) beat New Zealand (66 all out) by 168 runs to clinch series 2-1

Feb 01, 2023 22:08 IST

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I Live Score and Updates: Wicket Number 4 For Hardik

OUT! Hardik Pandya has taken wickets in every over tonight as this time he dismisses Blair Tickner for 1. New Zealand are just clueless here about what is happening with them tonight. NZ 66/9 in 11.5 overs

Feb 01, 2023 22:02 IST

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I Live Score and Updates

Daryl Mitchell is fighting a lone battle and his primary aim should be to help New Zealand cross the 100-run mark but it won’t be that easy as only two wickets are left and they still need 35 runs to reach the triple-figure mark. NZ 65/8 in 11 overs

Feb 01, 2023 21:54 IST

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I Live Updates: Hardik Gets Another!

OUT! Hardik Pandya returned to the attack and add another wicket to his kitty by dismissing Lockie Ferguson. An easy catch for Umran Malik as Ferguson departs for a duck. The horror show continues for New Zealand here. NZ 54/8 in 9.4 overs

Feb 01, 2023 21:50 IST

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I Live Updates: Another One For Mavi!

OUT! New Zealand are completely stunned here as they lose another wicket here as Ish Sodhi departs for a duck. Shivam Mavi is having fun now as he gets his second in his first over of the night. India want to finish this game as early as possible now. NZ 53/7 in 9 overs

Feb 01, 2023 21:45 IST

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I Live Updates: Shivam Mavi Strikes!

Another pacer registers his name in the wickets sheet as Shivam Mavi dismisses Mitchell Santner here. And this time also it was Suryakumar Yadav who grabs a sensational catch but this time he took it near boundary rope. Santner departs for 13. New Zealand 53/6 in 8.3 overs

Feb 01, 2023 21:41 IST

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I Live Updates

First over of spin from India and it turned out to be an expensive one as 12 runs came off it. Kuldeep Yadav failed to create any problems for the Kiwi batters as Daryl Mitchell tackled him with an attacking approach. NZ 50/5 in 8 overs

Feb 01, 2023 21:36 IST

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I Live Updates

The two Mitchells are trying to put up some fight here and hitting the loose ball for boundaries to keep the scoreboard moving. 8 runs came off Umran Malik’s over. NZ 38/5 in 7 overs

Feb 01, 2023 21:33 IST

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I Live Score

Eight runs came off the over as a horrible powerplay ends for New Zealand. Daryl Mitchell and Mitchell Santner have the responsibility to help their team escape the embracement here. The match has almost slipped from their hands but they have to fight to gain some respect here. NZ 30/5 in 6 overs

Feb 01, 2023 21:21 IST

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I Live Score Umran Strikes!

Umran Malik comes into the attack and he straightaway gets the big wicket of Michael Bracewell. The Jammu and Kashmir pacer gets the better of Bracewell with his lethal pace to hit the timber. New Zealand are already half down and 9 balls are left in the powerplay. Shocking stuff from New Zealand here. NZ 21/5 in 4.3 overs

Feb 01, 2023 21:19 IST

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I Live Score

Another decent over from Arshdeep Singh as eight runs came off the over. Daryl Mitchell breaks the shackles to hit the boundary on the final over but New Zealand need much more to get back into the game. NZ 21/4 in 4 overs

Feb 01, 2023 21:11 IST

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I Live Score: Hardik Removes Phillips!

OUT! Another wicket falls here as Glenn Phillips departs for 2. It was almost an action replay for the first wicket where Finn Allen edged the ball to first slip and Suryakumar Yadav grabbed a stunning catch. Absolutely sensational for India with the new ball as New Zealand are stunned here. NZ 7/4 in 2.4 overs

Feb 01, 2023 21:05 IST

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I Live Score And Updates: Arshdeep Gets Another!

OUT! Arshdeep Singh strikes again as New Zealand are in tatters here. Excellent delivery from the left-arm seamer as he forced Mark Chapman to poke the ball as he edged it behind the stumps to Ishan Kishan. India are having a blast here first with the bat and now with the ball. NZ 5/3 in 2 overs

Feb 01, 2023 21:01 IST

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I Live Score And Updates: Arshdeep Removes Conway!

OUT! Arshdeep Singh strikes with his first ball of the night as Devon Conway departs for just 1. A very soft dismissal as Conway plays it straight to Hardik Pandya at mid-off to throw his wicket away. New Zealand are in massive trouble now in the mammoth chase. NZ 4/2 in 1.1 overs

Feb 01, 2023 20:58 IST

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I Live Score And Updates: Hardik Pandya Strikes!

OUT! Hardik Pandya strikes very early as Suryakumar Yadav grabs a stunning catch at the first slip as Finn Allen takes a long walk back towards pavilion for only three. A dream start for India with the ball as Pandya stuck to the disciplined line and length with a couple of slips to put pressure on the openers. NZ 4/1 in 0.5 overs

Feb 01, 2023 20:53 IST

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I Live Score And Updates

Devon Conway and Finn Allen are in the middle to start the mammoth chase for New Zealand. While Hardik Pandya has the ball in hand.

Feb 01, 2023 20:48 IST

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I Live Score

Feb 01, 2023 20:40 IST

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I Live Score: India 234/4 in 20 overs vs New Zealand

Excellent penultimate over from Daryl Mitchell as he gave away 6 runs and took away the crucial wicket of Hardik Pandya on the first ball. However, riding on Shubman Gill’s magnificent century India have posted a mammoth 234/4 in front of New Zealand. Gill was too good for New Zealand tonight as he smacked the bowlers all around the ground to score his maiden T20I century. India 234/4 in 20 overs vs New Zealand

Feb 01, 2023 20:33 IST

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I Live Score

Shubman Gill continues his show his class here as he slams Ben Lister for a couple of fours and a six to make the most out of the penultimate over. 17 runs came off it and New Zealand are stunned and more speechless here in front of Shubman. Michael Bracewell almost took stunner to dismiss him but failed to hold onto it. IND 228/3 in 19 overs

Feb 01, 2023 20:28 IST

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I Live Score: 200 for India!

Massive over for India as 18 runs came off it. Shubman Gill is in no mood to stop after scoring a century as India cross the 200-run mark. Hardik Pandya is also swinging his bat hard to score boundaries. IND 211/3 in 18 overs

Feb 01, 2023 20:25 IST

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I Live Score: Shubman Gill Slams Century!

Shubman Gill reaches his century in style with a boundary. Sensational batting from the talented opener as he reached the mark in 54 balls. He has been in total control right from the first ball and has put his team in a position where they can post anything near 225 with total ease. IND 197/3 in 17.1 overs

Feb 01, 2023 20:22 IST

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I Live Score

Shubman Gill is all class and he is proving it once again. Definitely the next big thing in world cricket. He smacked Blair Tickner for a four and a couple of sixes to reach the 90s. A very good over for India as New Zealand in tatters here. 23 runs came off it. IND 193/3 in 17 overs

Feb 01, 2023 20:17 IST

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I Live Score: Gill on Fire!

Shubman Gill is on fire and now marching towards his century. He very well knows how to convert big scores and New Zealand once again look clueless against him. 14 runs came off the over as Shubman smacked a couple of sixes. IND 170/3 in 16 overs

Feb 01, 2023 20:13 IST

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I Live Score

Another good over for India as 12 runs came off it. Hardik Pandya and Shubman Gill are complimenting each other quite well so far and India are marching towards a big total here. Mitchell Santner is under pressure now and has to take tough calls. IND 156/3 in 15 overs

Feb 01, 2023 20:07 IST

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I Live Score And Updates

It has not been a good night in the office for Lockie Ferguson so far as he once again gets smacked for a six and this time it was Shubman Gill who cleared the rope. Hardik Pandya is also looking in sublime touch here as India all set to breach the 200-run mark here. IND 144/3 in 14 overs

Feb 01, 2023 20:01 IST

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I Live Score: SKY FALLS!

OUT! The Suryakumar Yadav Show ends a bit early tonight as the swashbuckling batter departs for 24. It was a sensational catch by Michael Bracewell to get the better of Suryakumar Yadav. Blair Tickner claims his first wicket of the night. IND 125/3 in 12.3 overs

Feb 01, 2023 19:56 IST

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I Live Score: FIFTY for GILL!

Shubman Gill completes his maiden T20I fifty with complete ease here. The talented young batter is looking in imperious form and he is making it up for missing out on the first two matches. 6 runs came off the over. IND 118/2 in 12 overs

Feb 01, 2023 19:52 IST

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I Live Score

Suryakumar Yadav smashes his first six of the match and it was Ish Sodhi who faced the heat. 10 runs came off the over and the pressure is still on New Zealand despite the crucial wicket of Rahul Tripathi. Shubman Gill is marching towards his maiden T20I fifty. IND 112/2 in 11 overs

Feb 01, 2023 19:47 IST

IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score And Updates: 100 up For India!

Shubman Gill is playing with a lot of confidence here and hitting the boundaries with a lot of ease. Halfway down the innings as India cross the 100-run mark. Eight runs came off the over. IND 102/2 in 10 overs

Feb 01, 2023 19:40 IST

IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score And Updates: Rahul Departs!

OUT! Rahul Tripathi tries to clear the rope once again but gets caught by Lockie Ferguson near the boundary line. It was an entertaining knock from Tripathi as he scored 44 runs off just 22 balls laced with 4 fours and 3 sixes. Ish Sodhi breaks the crucial partnership here. IND 87/2 in 8.2 overs
Feb 01, 2023 19:38 IST

IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score And Updates

Rahul Tripathi is showing his class here as he took on Mitchell Santner this time and smacked him for a four and followed it with a magnificent six straight down the ground. 12 runs off the over as the platform is set for 200 for India. IND 81/1 in 8 overs
Feb 01, 2023 19:34 IST

IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score And Updates

Another good over for India as Ish Sodhi gave away 11 from his first. Rahul Tripathi continues to bat with the positive intent, while Shubman Gill is trying to avoid dot balls here which is putting pressure on the visitors. IND 69/1 in 7 overs
Feb 01, 2023 19:31 IST

India vs New Zealand Live Score And Updates: Powerplay Over!

Rahul Tripathi joins the party as he smacked Lockie Ferguson for a six and a four. The pressure is on New Zealand now to put a brake on the scoring rate. 14 runs came off the over and Shubman Gill also gets a life. IND 58/1 in 6 overs
Feb 01, 2023 19:25 IST

India vs New Zealand Live Score And Updates: Shubman Gill Takes Charge!

Shubman Gill is looking in some imperious touch here as he smashed Blair Tickner for three gorgeous boundaries as India made quick recovery after Ishan Kishan's wicket. Gill is releasing pressure from Tripathi's shoulders with his solid flowing shot-making here. IND 44/1 in 5 overs
Feb 01, 2023 19:19 IST

India vs New Zealand Live Score And Updates

Another tidy over from Ben Lister as five runs came off it. Shubman Gill is looking calmer and composed tonight with his approach while Rahul Tripathi is trying a bit hard to score boundaries and he almost got caught in the over. IND 30/1 in 4 overs
Feb 01, 2023 19:15 IST

India vs New Zealand Live Score And Updates

Shubman Gill and Rahul Tripathi played some terrific shots to put pressure straightaway on Lockie Ferguson here. A good over for India as 11 runs came off it. The pitch is good for batting and the two batters have to take advantage of it after their underwhelming show in the first two matches. IND 25/1 in 3 overs
Feb 01, 2023 19:08 IST

IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score And Updates: Kishan Departs!

OUT! Michael Bracewell once again gets the better of Ishan Kishan. It has been a miserable series for Kishan with the bat, this time he went for a front foot defence but the ball spun back in to hit the pads and the umpire raised his finger. Kishan also took the review but it turns out to be the umpire's call. IND 7/1 in 1.2 overs
Feb 01, 2023 19:06 IST

IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score And Updates

Good first over from Ben Lister as he got some swing from the surface. Shubman Gill opens his account with a cracking shot through the cover. 6 runs off the over and India want openers to make it big tonight. IND 6/0 in 1 over
Feb 01, 2023 19:00 IST

IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score And Updates

Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan are in the middle to open the innings for India. Ben Lister will start the proceedings with the new ball.
Feb 01, 2023 18:48 IST

Feb 01, 2023 18:38 IST

Hardik Pandya Announces Only 1 Change in India's XI

We're going to bat first. Want to put some runs and take the game from there. Looks like a very good wicket, we played here in the IPL final where the ball did a bit more in the second innings. Tough on the batters in the last two games, but credit to them for the approach they have shown. This is what as a unit we strive for, we are going to get tested but we will learn from it. These kind of knockout games teach you a lot. One change -
 Umran
 comes in for 
Yuzi 
because this surface looks like it will help the fast bowlers

Feb 01, 2023 18:37 IST

IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score And Update: New Zealand Playing XI!

New Zealand Playing XI: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Ben Lister, Blair Tickner
Feb 01, 2023 18:34 IST

IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score And Update: India Playing XI!

India Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan(w), Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh
Feb 01, 2023 18:32 IST

IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score And Updates: India Opt to Bat First!

India skipper Hardik Pandya wins the toss and elects to bat first against New Zealand at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.
Feb 01, 2023 18:27 IST

IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score And Updates

Feb 01, 2023 18:25 IST

IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score And Updates

We are just a few minutes away from the toss and interestingly the teams who have won the toss failed to win the matches in this series so far. It is expected to be a high-scoring match after a low-scoring thriller in Lucknow.
Feb 01, 2023 18:14 IST

IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score And Updates

New Zealand will be expecting more from their middle order. Sensing an opportunity to win a rare series in India. the Blackcaps will be highly motivated for the challenge.

Glenn Phillips has not been at his destructive best but trust him to play a match-winning knock on Wednesday. ODI series sensation Michael Bracewell too is due for a game-changing knock. Number three Mark Chapman will also be looking to make a significant contribution.

Feb 01, 2023 18:11 IST

IND vs NZ Live Updates: Devon Conway Looks All Set For Series Decider

Feb 01, 2023 17:44 IST

IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score And Updates

Feb 01, 2023 17:23 IST

IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score And Updates: Probable Playing XIs

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Washington Sundar, Deepak Hooda, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal New Zealand Predicted Starting Line-up: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner, Jacob Duffey
Feb 01, 2023 17:22 IST

IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score And Updates

Hello and welcome to our live blog of India vs New Zealand third T20I match from Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.
Shubman made up well for the two off-nights in the first two matches with a sensational 126-run knock as he remained unbeaten to script some records at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Team India skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and elected to bat first against New Zealand. India made one change to their playing XI as Umran Malik replaced Yuzvendra Chahal in the line-up, while New Zealand include Ben Lister in place of Jacob Duffy. The two teams have played competitive cricket so far in this series as New Zealand won the first T20I, while the hosts bounced back in Lucknow to level the series.

The big worry for India so far is their top-order which has not fired so far. Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill have struggled against the New Zealand spinners, while Rahul Tripathi also failed to create any major impact so far.

With the series on the line, Pandya is unlikely to change the playing eleven despite clamour for inclusion of Prithvi Shaw, who made a national comeback with this series.

