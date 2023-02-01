IND vs NZ 3rd T20I Highlights: Ton-up Shubman, Pacers Guide India to 2-1 Series Victory With Dominant Show in Decider

There was only one team in this match and it was India as they completely outclassed the opposition in all three departments at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. It was one-way traffic throughout the night and India thrashed New Zealand by 168 runs to clinch the series 2-1.

Shubman Gill continued his imperious form with the bat and slammed his maiden T20I century on Wednesday to register his name in the record books. The talented young batter slammed unbeaten 126 runs to help India post a mammoth 234/4 in 20 overs against New Zealand. He got some valuable support from Rahul Tripathi (44), Hardik Pandya (30) and Suryakumar Yadav (24).

While the pacers ran riot with the new ball as New Zealand were half down inside the powerplay. Hardik Pandya claimed four wickets, and Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik and Shivam Mavi got two each to bundle out New Zealand for just 66. It was a biggest win in T20I cricket (run-margin) over a Test playing nation and against a team in current top-10 rankings in t20Is.