IND vs NZ 3rd T20I Highlights: Ton-up Shubman, Pacers Guide India to 2-1 Series Victory With Dominant Show in Decider

Shubman made up well for the two off-nights in the first two matches with a sensational 126-run knock as he remained unbeaten to script some records at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Team India skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and elected to bat first against New Zealand. India made one change to their playing XI as Umran Malik replaced Yuzvendra Chahal in the line-up, while New Zealand include Ben Lister in place of Jacob Duffy. The two teams have played competitive cricket so far in this series as New Zealand won the first T20I, while the hosts bounced back in Lucknow to level the series.
The big worry for India so far is their top-order which has not fired so far. Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill have struggled against the New Zealand spinners, while Rahul Tripathi also failed to create any major impact so far.
With the series on the line, Pandya is unlikely to change the playing eleven despite clamour for inclusion of Prithvi Shaw, who made a national comeback with this series.
What date third T20I match between India and New Zealand will be played?
The third T20I match between India and New Zealand will take place on February 1, Wednesday.
Where will the third T20I match India vs New Zealand be played?
The third T20I match between India and New Zealand will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
What time will the third T20I match India vs New Zealand begin?
The third T20I match between India and New Zealand will begin at 7 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast India vs New Zealand third T20I match?
India vs New Zealand third T20I match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the India vs New Zealand third T20I match?
India vs New Zealand third T20I match will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.
India vs New Zealand Possible Starting XI:
India Predicted Starting Line-up: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Washington Sundar, Deepak Hooda, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal
New Zealand Predicted Starting Line-up: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner, Jacob Duffey
Get the latest Cricket News here