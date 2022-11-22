IND vs NZ: 3rd T20I Ends in a Tie After Rain Interruption, India Win Series 1-0

The third T20I between India and New Zealand ended in a tie after a brief rain interruption at McLean Park, Napier on Sunday. While chasing a 161-run target, India were 75 for 4 in 9 overs when the rain Gods showed up once again to spoil the moods However, thanks to the visitor’s terrific batting show which took them to the DLS par score of 75 runs.

The showers were indeed short-timed but were so heavy that they completely dampened the outfield, allowing no more play beyond 9 overs in the Indian innings. After a thorough discussion with both skippers, the officials made a unanimous decision and declared it a tied game. Since India managed a win in Mount Maunganui, they also take the 3-match series 1-0.

After bundling out New Zealand to 160, the Indian openers looked to provide a rapid start but that firecracker brand of cricket cost them early dismissals. Ishan Kishan was dismissed by Adam Milne in the 2nd over whereas Rishabh Pant departed for a 5-ball 11, including a couple of boundaries.

India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I Live Score

Shreyas Iyer had the toughest outing, getting out for a golden duck. At the same time, his weakness against short balls was exposed again. He tried to direct a short of a length delivery towards third man but holed it out to James Neesham at the first slip.

Stand-in captain Hardik Pandya and in-form batter Suryakumar Yadav took things into their hands and kept India on course with some commendable strokeplay. The latter struck a six and a boundary in his 13-run innings before getting caught by Glenn Phillips off Ish Sodhi’s bowling.

Pandya continued with his batting excellence and joined forces with all-rounder Deepak Hooda before rain forced the players to vacate the field. Pandya returned unbeaten on 30 off 18 while Hooda was batting for run-a-ball 9.

Earlier, Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Siraj fired in tandem and shared eight wickets between them as India bowled New Zealand out for 160. Opting to bat first, New Zealand were going strong at 130 for two in the 16th over but the duo of Arshdeep (4/37) and Siraj (4/17) led a remarkable comeback to end the Kiwi innings with two balls to spare.

Black Caps were in a comfortable position with Conway and Phillips going strong but as soon as that partnership was broken it was a procession as both Siraj and Arshdeep had excellent outings with the ball, especially in death overs.

With their respective fifties, Conway (59 off 49) and Phillips (54 off 33) stitched a crucial partnership of 86 runs for the third wicket. However, once Siraj ended the stand by removing Phillips in the 16th over, the Kiwis lost the wickets in quick succession.

From a well-placed at 130/2 in 15.4 overs, Kiwis managed to add only 30 runs and lost 8 wickets in the last 24 balls to get bowled out for 160 in 19.4 overs.

(With Agency Inputs)

